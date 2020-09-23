Global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Honeycomb cores material, ranges from paper and card for low electricity and stiffness, low load packages (consisting of domestic inner doorways) to excessive electricity and stiffness, extremely light-weight components for plane structures. Honeycombs is processed into both flat and curved composite systems and used to comply with compound curves without excessive mechanical pressure or heating. It is a lightweight, high strength, non-metallic honeycomb core material which is manufactured from aramid fiber paper and have hexangular cell shape. The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to the global rise in aerospace industries. The aerospace industries demand for honeycomb core materials due to their lightweight materials and its weight reduction helps in both structural application and components in aircraft. For instance: according to the Statista, the spending in aerospace & defense industries across the globe was USD 29.8 billion in 2017 and increased to USD 32 billion in 2019. Also, growing demand from transportation industries is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, disruption in supply chain and lower production capacity utilization due to coronavirus pandemic is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing aerospace industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth of transportation industries and superior performance properties of honeycomb core materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hexcel Corporation

Plascore, Inc.

The Gill Corporation

Euro-Composites

ACP Composites, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Argosy International Inc.

Showa Aircraft Industry Co. Ltd

Advanced Honeycomb Technologies

Aramicore Composites Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nomex

Others

By Aramid Type:

Meta-aramid

Para-aramid

By Application:

Interior

Exterior

By Transportation Type:

Airways

Railways

Waterways

Roadways

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

