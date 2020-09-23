Canson® Infinity Ambassador Tania Franco Klein on disconnection, the American Dream and Rag Platine

Tania Franco Klein, born in 1990 in Mexico City, photographs isolation, psychological destabilization and other disorders most people don’t want to talk about. Instead of sweeping such negative emotions under the rug, Franco Klein prefers to show them in all their colorful glory, preferably in large format prints on the wall of a gallery. As a Canson® Infinity Ambassador, she talks about experimentation with lighting, her favorite Canson® Infinity papers and how they facilitate turning her vision into a physical embodiment of her art.



Tania Franco Klein’s work has been exhibited across Europe, USA, and Mexico, including international fairs such as Photo Basel, Photo London, and during the Los Angeles Month of Photography. She lives in Mexico City and Los Angeles.



Millennial tension as a contemporary condition

Philosopher Byung-Chul Han says that we live in an era of exhaustion and fatigue, caused by an incessant compulsion to perform. We have left behind the immunological era, and now experience the neuronal era characterized by neuropsychiatric diseases such as depression, attention deficit, hyperactivity and bipolar disorders.





Tania Franco Klein’s autobiographical photography explores this burnout culture by taking topics of disconnection in everyday life, both within ourselves and others. She also investigates the different scenarios or social practices that lead to the emotions created by this disconnection. She creates tableaux, which consists of constructing sets, altering existing locations and staging scenes. As a starting point, these scenes are created by using the psychological states of what her characters are experiencing.



“The characters in my photographs have the constant need to escape, to always look outside,” says Tania. “My characters find themselves almost anonymous, melting in places, vanishing into them, constantly looking for any possibility of escape. They find themselves alone, desperate and exhausted. Constantly in an odd line between trying and feeling defeated.”