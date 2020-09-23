US Capital Global Expands M&A Division with Appointment of New Managing Director Jeff Sayer

Leading private financial group for the middle market appoints new Managing Director to head-up the firm’s expanding M&A division.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the expansion of its Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) division, ushered by the appointment of Jeff Sayer as its Managing Director. Mr. Sayer is a global transactions leader who will direct all mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and divestitures at US Capital Global.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

With deep experience in global M&A, structured finance, and family offices, Mr. Sayer works with executives, investors, and entrepreneurs on all aspects of acquisitions and divestiture strategy, deal making, succession planning, and shareholder value creation. Mr. Sayer works closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate, and overcome complex business challenges in areas such as value creation and capture, financial restructuring, cultural and organizational compatibility, and merger-integration capability building.

“It’s great to be joining US Capital Global as Managing Director of M&A,” said Mr. Sayer. “The position allows me to further facilitate our clients’ goals by providing a complete suite of M&A services, including in-house financing for transactions and a range of SPV and fund structures for clients. US Capital Global has deep family office connections that I feel will provide great value for our clients.”

“It’s a pleasure to have Jeff Sayer on board as we take significant steps to expand and develop our M&A division,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “Jeff brings a custom-tailored approach to clients that is rarely found today. He reminds me of a time of yesteryear. Amid the current global challenges, adopting a cycle-through mindset and updating corporate and M&A strategies enable financial firms to increase capability and establish competitive advantage. We are therefore delighted to be building on our commitment to M&A and expanding this division at US Capital Global.”

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010. To reach Jeff Sayer, Managing Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, feel free to email him at jsayer@uscapglobal.com or call +1 650-564-3560.

