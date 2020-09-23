Missouri Chamber Recognizes Senator Mike Cunningham as 2020 Business Champion

JEFFERSON CITY — State Senator Mike Cunningham, R-Rogersville, was named a 2020 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, Sept. 17. The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2020 legislative session to grow the state’s economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

“Despite the challenges they faced this year, the Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2020 legislative session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.

A consistent friend of Missouri’s business community, Sen. Cunningham is vice chairman of the Senate Economic Development Committee and Insurance and Banking Committee. He also is a member of the Senate’s Commerce Committee.

“Throughout my career I have been proud to support pro-business legislation in the Missouri General Assembly. I appreciate the Chamber’s recognition of my efforts and wish the organization continued success as one of Missouri’s strongest advocates for business and job growth,” Sen. Cunningham said.

For more information on Sen. Cunningham, please visit his official Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/Cunningham.

###