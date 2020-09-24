Ayden Hector Featured in Business News Line Article on Staying Fit While at Home

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayden Hector was recently featured in a news article by Business News Line on how people can stay fit even when they are stuck in their homes. Ayden Hector was selected to appear in the article due to his extensive experience in educating the public on how to maintain and improve their health.

The news article featuring Hector is available at https://www.businessnewsline.com/ayden-hector-easy-tips-on-staying-healthy-during-quarantine/. The article highlights the fact that people may understandably struggle with remaining in shape when they cannot access gyms or have schedule limitations. However, according to Hector in the article, it is indeed possible for people to get healthier and stay that way at home.

For starters, individuals who have some space at home along with a TV can take advantage of thousands of exercise videos online. In fact, many fitness instructors upload workout sessions each day for their fans to follow. The exercises that can be found online range from boxercise to high-intensity interval training, pilates, and yoga.

According to the article, people can also easily lift weights from the convenience of your home. However, they do not necessarily need professional equipment for their weights. Instead, they can simply lift 10-liter water bottles or two-liter bottles as their weights. Even a heavy laundry detergent bottle can effectively be used as a weight, according to Hector.

The article featuring Hector furthermore calls attention to several exercises that can be performed at home without any equipment. For example, people can perform jumping jacks, sit-ups, burpees, squats, and press-ups. Likewise, they can run down and up their stairs if they happen to have homes with multiple levels.

Through the article, readers can also learn about the value of exercising discipline at the kitchen table, as this plays a major role in helping people to reach their weight-loss goals. All in all, Ayden Hector said he hopes the Business News Line article will give readers the inspiration they need to regain control of their health right at home moving forward.