Filmmaking Accessories Manufacturer Makes Game-Changing Pivot to Create Innovative Mask Dispensers

The manufacturer, Zacuto, is well-known in the filmmaking industry for its innovative designs.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned filmmaking accessories manufacturer, Zacuto, is pleased to announce it has made a dramatic addition to produce an innovative mask dispenser with its brand-new sister company, Zacuto PPE Zacuto PPE is a division of Zacuto, a Chicago-based filmmaking accessories manufacturer of over 20 years. Zacuto is known in the filmmaking industry as a company with sleek inventions and innovative designs, while boasting outstanding customer service.In the company’s most recent news, Zacuto is excited to announce a recent pivot to also design and manufacture medical equipment and distribute its most recent product – the disposable face mask dispenser . The face mask dispenser is a quality aluminum dispenser that holds 250 of the company’s unique, individually wrapped 3-ply disposable face masks.“We felt it was important to change our position during the ongoing pandemic as we saw a need for this type of product,” says Mandy Rogers, VP of Sales & Marketing. “With this vision in mind, we went to work to design and manufacture a disposable face mask dispenser that can be used in a wide variety of offices, hospitals, schools, businesses, and other public spaces. Now, more than ever, customers and employees need to feel safe, and our face mask dispenser is the ultimate way to safely provide individuals with the disposable face masks they need.”During the design process, the team at Zacuto ensured no design elements were missed and, as such, its face mask dispenser boasts a host of useful features and benefits, including:· Easy set up and refill· Sturdy and attractive aluminum structure· Spring-loaded to ensure only one mask can be taken at a time· Holds up to 250 individually wrapped masks· Works seamlessly with Zacuto’s disposable face masks· Small space-saving design· An innovative design that allows the user to only touch their mask and not the machine or other masks to prevent virus spread· Customizable graphics to brand the machine, allowing sponsors to pay for advertising which, in turn, pays for the masks· Masks can have stickers on the wrapping to act as coupons, turning the dispenser into a marketing campaign with advertisers paying for the masks“The first dispenser was put out by the employee entrance,” says one of Zacuto PPE’s clients, a Supply Chain Analyst at an east coast hospital. “Since its inception, there has been a reduction of upwards of 1000 masks a day. I think this will make a huge difference in our supply costs. It also looks WAY better than having boxes of masks around. Senior management is VERY pleased by the craftsmanship and sturdiness of the dispenser. They like it a lot.”For more information about Zacuto PPE, please visit www.zacutoppe.com About the CompanyZacuto is a USA-made, production-grade filmmaking camera accessories and rigs manufacturer. Owners and designers, Steve Weiss & Jens Bogehegn, who are filmmakers themselves for 37 years, design their filmmaking equipment for filmmakers to provide the proper shooting experience. Starting in 2019, Zacuto moved into additionally creating consumer products, apps, and medical supplies, as well as maintaining its lead in film equipment design.