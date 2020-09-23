NANO-X IMAGING LTD Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Nano-X investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $ 10 0,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@ktmc.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

On September 16, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed against Nano-X. According to the class action complaint, the Nano-X Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s business, operational and financial results, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them.

The Nano-X Defendants, according to the complaint, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading, as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the FDA admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, the Nano-X Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.