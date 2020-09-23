Fictiv COO Jean Olivieri Honored with Inaugural Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, has selected Fictiv COO Jean Olivieri as a winner of its first-ever Women in Supply Chain award.



The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. At Fictiv, Olivieri has been a catalyst for its growth as a trusted partner de-risking manufacturing through digitization for customers.

“I’m honored to be included in this amazing cohort of women who are working to modernize and innovate supply chains as part of today’s very complicated business environment,” said Jean Olivieri, COO of Fictiv. “I remain inspired by our opportunity at Fictiv to transform the $13 trillion manufacturing market into a digital, thoroughly modern, and low-risk model that levels the playing field for all companies.”

Prior to Fictiv, Olivieri spent the last three decades in a range of senior positions overseeing product design, operations, production, and supply chain at both blue-chip brands and innovative startups. These include a number of procurement roles during her seventeen-year tenure at Motorola and as Director, iPod Operations for Apple. Olivieri has also managed products and operations with SpaceX, Otto, Lively, and Ernst & Young.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 200 entries for its newly launched Women in Supply Chain award. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain award are listed online and will appear in SDCE’s September issue.

To learn more about Fictiv, please visit http://www.fictiv.com .

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and monitored manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs, inspect quality, and provide ​DfM ​guidance along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 10M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com .