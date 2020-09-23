Department of Energy Announces Release of Annual Technology Commercialization Fund Solicitation

Innovators Encouraged to Partner with National Labs to Drive Technology Commercialization

WASHINGTON, D.C. – the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 solicitation for the Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF) managed by the Office of Technology Transitions (OTT). TCF projects will advance the commercialization of promising energy technologies and strengthen partnerships between DOE’s National Laboratories and private sector companies to deploy lab-developed technologies to the marketplace. This is the sixth annual TCF solicitation since FY 2016.

“The Technology Commercialization Fund was conceived to bring together America’s private-sector innovators with our world-class National Labs to think seriously about how to accelerate the commercialization of promising lab technologies,” said DOE’s Chief Commercialization Officer Conner Prochaska. “We are always looking for new and updated models to streamline the tech-to-market process, and we’ve found that when both partners have some skin in the game, the outcomes can be truly incredible.”

DOE Facilities—National Laboratories, Plants, and Sites—are eligible to apply for the TCF. OTT encourages private sector partners with interest in commercializing lab-developed technologies to contact National Labs and explore their options for working together, including through tools like OTT’s Lab Partnering Service (https://labpartnering.org). The deadline for the National Labs to submit Proposal Eligibility Declarations is October 8, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The deadline to submit Full Proposals is December 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. DOE expects to make selection notifications in spring 2021.

The TCF enables DOE’s applied energy program offices to pursue a strategic, forward-looking approach to commercializing technologies developed at DOE’s National Laboratories. DOE program offices participating in the TCF program are the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the Office of Nuclear Energy, the Office of Fossil Energy, the Office of Electricity, and the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response.

TCF Federal funds are matched with non-Federal contributions to perform technology maturation with the intent of supporting cooperative development of a technology with a private partner.

In 2020, DOE announced $33 million in funding for 82 projects with over $36 million in matching private funds. Project teams engaged with over 90 different partners after receiving 160 applications during the solicitation cycle. DOE anticipates providing a comparable level of funding in FY 2021.

To learn more about the TCF, please visit the program’s solicitation page (https://www.labpartnering.org/TCF/Solicitation). To learn more about OTT, please visit the OTT homepage.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940