Foster Center for Student Innovation to Host Virtual Film Screening and Conversation About Women in Entrepreneurship

To shine a light on women in entrepreneurship, the University of Maine’s Foster Center for Student Innovation will be hosting a virtual screening of “SHE STARTED IT” on October 1st at 4PM for high school aged students state-wide.

SHE STARTED IT gives a new face to the popular image of the tech entrepreneur: a female face. Following five young women over two years as they pitch VCs, build teams, bring products to market, fail and start again, SHE STARTED IT takes viewers on a global roller coaster ride from San Francisco to Mississippi, France and Vietnam. Along the way, it weaves in big-picture perspectives from women like investor Joanne Wilson; White House CTO Megan Smith; Danae Ringelmann, Co-Founder of Indiegogo; Fran Maier, Co-founder, Match.com; and Ruchi Sanghvi, the first female engineer at Facebook.

During our virtual screening, students will not only get to watch this powerful film, but Nora Poggi, one of the directors, and two other female entrepreneurs will be discussing the film and the important topic of women in entrepreneurship with the audience during a Q&A discussion.

Thursday, Oct. 1st 4:00PM-5:30PM Streamed via Zoom (or other similar platform)

Register for this event here.

For further questions