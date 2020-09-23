NDE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON NEBRASKA ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS STANDARDS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

September 23, 2020

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking input from the public on the 2014 Nebraska English Language Arts Standards. The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process. The revision process is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.

State law requires updates to the English Language Arts standards every seven years. Once approved by the State Board of Education, the standards create the framework for English Language Arts education in Nebraska.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area. By setting clear benchmarks for learning, content area standards provide guidance to teachers as they develop learning experiences. Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques, or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The 2014 Nebraska English Language Arts Standards survey is available at: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_41Iu9hTERmyspYV.