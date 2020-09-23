Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 7000 Block of Spring Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the 7000 block of Spring Place, Northwest.

At approximately 9:00 am, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and chased the victim. The suspect was apprehended. There were no injuries reported.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 36 year-old Lakia Annette Graves, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

