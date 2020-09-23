» News » 2020 » Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park hosts str...

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park hosts stream team volunteer events Oct. 3 and Oct. 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 23, 2020 – Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is searching for volunteers willing to get outside and help the park with a stream team activity from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 18. Seats are limited to six participants per day. This will be a test run with a possibility of similar opportunities in the future. All participants should plan to get wet.

All participants are required to wear face coverings at all times due to close proximity during the event. All persons under the age of 15 are required to have a guardian with them at all times. Those interested in participating can sign up here by searching for “stream team” icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is located at 800 Guy Park Dr., Wildwood, west of St. Louis. For more information, please contact Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park at 636-458-3813.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

