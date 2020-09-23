Star Staffing is an Eight Time Best Places to Work Award Winner, Poised to Host HR Summit Focused on Company Culture

Star Staffing

Star Staffing is also a Forbes Ranked Best Temporary Staffing Firm and will host an HR Summit on October 21 focused on company culture.

PETALUMAM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Staffing, a Forbes Ranked Best Temporary Staffing Firm, is the only staffing agency to make the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list this year. An eight-time winner, Star Staffing has seven offices total with four in the North Bay.

Deemed an essential business early in the pandemic, Star Staffing continues to grow and is focusing on culture and engagement more than ever.

“We are all in the people business, no matter what your company does. You always have to think about other people: customers, employees, partners. You must be there for them and be available to help them. We are bound by our relationships with our employees and customers. This year has sparked immense stress, anxiety, and uncertainty. In these hard times, how you treat your employees will be remembered for years to come. How businesses respond will have a lasting impact on employee behavior and engagement,” states Nicole Smartt Serres, Star Staffing’s President.

In addition to the Best Places to Work award, Star Staffing is also celebrating National Staffing Employee Week AND preparing for their October HR Summit which is focused around company culture.

Between COVID-19, remote work, firestorms, and alarming current events – employers and specifically HR leaders, have been especially concerned with keeping employees engaged and supported. “We are here to support our HR community and be a trusted resource. We created a virtual HR Summit focused around the key issues being discussed inside and outside the boardroom; culture and hiring. Culture is a huge priority for our company, and as an eight-time Best Places to Work award recipient, we want to help other companies also see success in this area."

Star Staffing’s virtual half-day HR Summit will take place on October 21 and costs just $45 to attend. Speakers, both local and from across the nation will be sharing insights, critical tools, and best practices for inspiring innovation, high-performance, and engagement in an era of fierce competition, remote working, and constant exposure to challenges and injustices.



For the full list of companies receiving the award, visit Best Places to Work.