Colorado Creative Industries Announces $1,000 Reward for Winners of Iconic Colorado

September 23, 2020 | Press Releases

Incentives awarded to winning submissions of State’s new identification cards

Colorado Creative Industries, a division of Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) will provide a $1,000 in grants to the winners of the Iconic Colorado contest. $500 awards will be provided to each of two designs — the winning submission featured on the front of the identification cards and the winning submission featured on the reverse side.

Launched in August, the Iconic Colorado contest enlists Colorado’s nationally ranked art professional industry cluster and amateur artists alike in the quest to transform Colorado’s driver licenses, identification cards and instruction permits into works of art.

“Our identification cards and driver licenses are the one thing that we all carry around almost everywhere we go. These cards that most of us carry around are the single most present piece of art and represent our identity and the great state that we call home,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “These cards should be beautiful, a credit to our state, and a point of pride for all Coloradans and to make that happen we need help from our deep pool of talented creators.”

The Iconic Colorado contest is open to anyone who lives or studies in Colorado and is accepting submissions until September 30. Up to ten finalists will be selected by a committee with a final, public vote on the top three designs. The winning submissions will be featured on all Colorado identification credentials and the two winning artists will each earn a $500 grant from Colorado’s Creative Industries.

“Colorado’s creative community is an essential part of our vibrant state and we are pleased to support the Department of Revenue’s statewide contest with a financial incentive that helps recognize the value that Colorado’s creative industry adds to our economy,” said Margaret Hunt. “Colorado’s density of creative professionals is among the nation’s highest and Iconic Colorado is a wonderful platform to leverage our state’s creative industry and inspire the creativity in us all.”

Entries will be judged on how well the artwork captures Iconic Colorado, the artistic quality, its originality, and how well that design will translate into becoming the new Colorado license. The Iconic Colorado contest is free to enter and each participant can submit up to three entries, each of which need to be the participant’s original artwork. Coloradans interested in participating in the Iconic Colorado contest should visit www.colorado.gov/dmv/IconicColorado for complete information, terms and conditions, and templates for drafting submissions.

The DMV will accept a variety of file formats such as EPS, SVG, JPEG and PDF, for entries, and asks that submissions not have any watermarks. Coloradans should email their designs and entry form to dor_IconicColorado@state.co.us.