Dr. Frank Roach, Atlanta Dentist, Discusses the Top 3 Signs You Need to See a Dentist
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta dentist sees dozens of patients every day, and over his two decades of experience, he has learned what symptoms can wait and which mean you need to see a dentist immediately.
See Your Dentist If You’re Experiencing Tooth Pain Says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta Dentist
“Toothaches are always a sign that something deeper is wrong,” says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta dentist. He explains that temporary, random, or passing pain is likely nothing to worry about. “You may just have some tooth sensitivity.”
But if you are experiencing prolonged, sharp, or worsening pain, it’s time to call the dentist. “Typically your pain is only going to worsen over time,” says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta. “And if it’s an infection or an abscess, you’re risking it spreading to other areas of your mouth. That’s a much more painful and expensive treatment process.”
If You Find White Spots On Your Gums or Teeth Seek Treatment Says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta
If you see white spots on your teeth, you should schedule a dentist appointment, says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta. White spots on your tooth’s enamel are one of the first signs of tooth decay. “If you catch it early, you can prevent a cavity - and possibly having to undergo the drilling and filing process.
“It’s so much cheaper to treat the problem proactively than it is to deal with the aftermath,” says Dr. Roach.
On your gums, white spots are a sure sign of infection. “You may not have any pain in your tooth yet, but it’s coming for you if you have white spots on your gums,” says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta. He advises you not to pop or scrape the spot as you could inadvertently spread infection. Instead, call your dentist right away.
Dry Mouth Can Be a Warning Sign Says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta
“Dry mouth can be caused by any number of conditions or medications,” says Dr. Roach. But while dry mouth is a common experience, consistent and repeated dry mouth can be a sign of chronic conditions. And no matter what causes it, dry mouth can cause gum disease and promote bacterial growth. Schedule an appointment with your dentist to discuss treatment options. Medicated mouthwashes can help tremendously with dry mouth aggravation and symptoms.
Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta dentist has been serving Atlanta for over 20 years. He constantly strives to stay at the top of his profession by using the latest techniques, materials, and technology. He takes great pride in providing the best dental care available.
Caroline Hunter
See Your Dentist If You’re Experiencing Tooth Pain Says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta Dentist
“Toothaches are always a sign that something deeper is wrong,” says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta dentist. He explains that temporary, random, or passing pain is likely nothing to worry about. “You may just have some tooth sensitivity.”
But if you are experiencing prolonged, sharp, or worsening pain, it’s time to call the dentist. “Typically your pain is only going to worsen over time,” says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta. “And if it’s an infection or an abscess, you’re risking it spreading to other areas of your mouth. That’s a much more painful and expensive treatment process.”
If You Find White Spots On Your Gums or Teeth Seek Treatment Says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta
If you see white spots on your teeth, you should schedule a dentist appointment, says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta. White spots on your tooth’s enamel are one of the first signs of tooth decay. “If you catch it early, you can prevent a cavity - and possibly having to undergo the drilling and filing process.
“It’s so much cheaper to treat the problem proactively than it is to deal with the aftermath,” says Dr. Roach.
On your gums, white spots are a sure sign of infection. “You may not have any pain in your tooth yet, but it’s coming for you if you have white spots on your gums,” says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta. He advises you not to pop or scrape the spot as you could inadvertently spread infection. Instead, call your dentist right away.
Dry Mouth Can Be a Warning Sign Says Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta
“Dry mouth can be caused by any number of conditions or medications,” says Dr. Roach. But while dry mouth is a common experience, consistent and repeated dry mouth can be a sign of chronic conditions. And no matter what causes it, dry mouth can cause gum disease and promote bacterial growth. Schedule an appointment with your dentist to discuss treatment options. Medicated mouthwashes can help tremendously with dry mouth aggravation and symptoms.
Dr. Frank Roach Atlanta dentist has been serving Atlanta for over 20 years. He constantly strives to stay at the top of his profession by using the latest techniques, materials, and technology. He takes great pride in providing the best dental care available.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here