2020-09-21 10:42:30.247 Birthdates Score $50,000 Lottery Prize

2020-09-21 10:42:30.247

Trisha Miller of Sedalia had family on her mind when she chose her numbers for the Missouri Lottery’s Sept. 9 Show Me Cash drawing. Using family birthdates and her anniversary, Miller matched all five numbers drawn - 6, 8, 18, 19 and 27 - to win the $50,000 jackpot.

“I almost had a heart attack,” she said of the moment she realized her numbers matched those drawn. “My husband actually thought I was having a heart attack! I was in the back of the house and I said, ‘Eric, Eric, I need you! I need you!’”

After having her husband and daughter check the winning numbers on the Missouri Lottery app and website, Miller still couldn’t believe her good fortune.

“I was super shocked,” she said

Miller purchased the winning ticket from her usual shop, Woods Supermarket at 1400 S. Limit Ave., in Sedalia.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Miller’s winning ticket marks the 36th jackpot-winning ticket sold in 2020.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

Last fiscal year, players in Pettis County won more than $8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $767,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.6 million from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.