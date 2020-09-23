BodyGuardz Announces Lineup of SMAPP Approved Accessories for New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its lineup of accessories for the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. These products not only meet BodyGuardz’ high quality standards but have also received the “Made for Samsung” badge for their approval through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).



“BodyGuardz is proud to continue partnering with Samsung through its SMAPP program to provide accessories that accentuate the fit and function of each new device,” said Leslie Greve, Chief Marketing Officer at BodyGuardz. “Users can buy with confidence knowing their new Samsung device is fully protected, without compromising the design or functionality of the device.”

BodyGuardz products available for the new device:

Ace Pro Case : Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides clear, lightweight protection lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes to protect against injury during game play. Available in the color Smoke Black.





Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides clear, lightweight protection lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes to protect against injury during game play. Available in the color Smoke Black. Pure 2 Screen Protector: Pure 2 uses Aluminosilicate—a rare family of glass—to reduce scratches and increase drop protection. Combined with precise engineering, Pure 2 is a cut above the standard soda-lime glass offering easy application, better protection, and fewer scratches.

All BodyGuardz screen protectors and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program , which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling.

Available products can be purchased now at BodyGuardz.com . To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, visit www.BodyGuardz. com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .