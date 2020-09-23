Kandi Technologies to Participate at ICA Asia Insights Forum

/EIN News/ -- JINHUA, CHINA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced that it will host virtual meetings with investors at the ICA Asia Insights Forum on Friday, September 25, 2020, Beijing Time.

Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact ICA Conference’s coporate access at corpaccess@icaasia.com .

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Fengsheng Automobile Technology Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., the “Affiliate Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliate Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. Geely Group (including its affiliate) and Kandi Vehicles currently holds 78% and 22% of the equity interests in the Affiliate Company, respectively. The Affiliate Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

