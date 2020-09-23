FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23, 2020 CONTACT: Paul Jones, media specialist N.C. Mountain State Fair 919-520-3042 (cell); paul.jones@ncagr.gov Winners announced in the WNC Livestock Expo FLETCHER – The final weekend of the WNC Youth Livestock Expo wrapped up at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. The youth livestock shows were held in place of the N.C. Mountain State Fair, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19. Competitions featuring dairy cattle, meat goat, poultry, swine, wool-breed sheep, beef, dairy goat, meat-breed sheep and rabbits were held over two weekends, beginning Sept. 11. A number of safety measures were taken to ensure that the competitions followed guidelines from the CDC and state public health officials. Competitions were not open to the public; events were spread across multiple buildings; and competitors and judges were required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Following are winners from the final weekend of competition listed by county: Junior Dairy Cattle Show Grand champion Ayrshire shown by Nelson Brooks of Alamance County;

Reserve grand champion Ayrshire shown by Madeline Branch of Surry County;

Grand champion Brown Swiss shown by Nelson Brooks of Alamance County;

Reserve grand champion Brown Swiss shown by Maddie Crouse of Alleghany County;

Grand champion and reserve grand champion Guernseys shown by Zack McMurray of Cleveland County;

Grand champion Holstein shown by Madison Sifford of Goldvein, Va.;

Reserve grand champion Holstein shown by Salem Sifford of Goldvein, Va.;

Grand champion Jersey shown by Bryson Baldwin of Iredell County;

Reserve grand champion Jersey shown by Allison Graves of Talbott, Tenn.;

Supreme champion shown by Bryson Baldwin of Iredell County;

Reserve supreme champion shown by Madison Sifford of Goldvein, Va.; WNC District Junior Dairy Cattle Show Grand champion and reserve grand champion Brown Swiss shown by Cecelia Higgins of Rutherford County;

Grand champion and reserve grand champion Guernseys shown by Zach McMurray of Cleveland County;

Grand champion Jersey shown by Cecelia Higgins of Rutherford County;

Reserve grand champion Jersey shown by Lille Gray of Buncombe County;

Supreme champion shown by Zack McMurray of Cleveland County; Junior Meat Goat Show Grand champion shown by Katelyn Hewitt of Rockingham County;

Reserve grand champion shown by Hattie Joe Powell of Johnston County;

Got to Be NC champion and reserve champions shown by Scarlett Denning of Johnston County; Champion commercial doe kid shown by Caleb Henson of Haywood County;

Reserve champion commercial doe kid shown by Travis Anderson of Johnston County;

Got to Be NC champion commercial doe kid shown by Caleb Henson of Haywood County;

Got to Be NC reserve champion commercial doe kid shown by Paison Cain of Randolph County;

Champion commercial doe shown by Caroline Scarlett of Randolph County;

Reserve champion commercial doe shown by Laura Jessup of Randolph County;

Got to Be NC champion commercial doe shown by Laura Jessup of Randolph County;

Got to Be NC reserve champion commercial doe shown by Amber Shutsky of Stokes County;

Grand champion commercial doe shown by Caleb Henson of Haywood County;

Reserve grand champion commercial doe shown by Travis Anderson of Johnston County;

Got to Be NC grand champion commercial doe shown by Caleb Henson of Haywood County;

Got to Be NC reserve grand champion commercial doe shown by Paison Cain of Randolph County; Youth Poultry Show Champion Standard shown by Beulah Crain of Buncombe County;

Reserve champion Standard shown by Airely Hart of Transylvania County;

Champion Guinea shown by Mason Perry of Henderson County;

Champion Bantam shown by Avery Bartley of Henderson County;

Reserve champion Bantam shown by Silas Bartley of Henderson County;

Champion and reserve champion ducks shown by Madilynn R. Miller of Henderson County; Youth Market Broiler Show Grand champion PeeWee Broilers shown by Maggie VonCanon of Transylvania County;

Reserve grand champion PeeWee Broilers shown by Benjamin Gaddy of Buncombe County;

Grand champion Youth Broiler shown by Gabriella Baldwin of Buncombe County;

Reserve grand champion Youth Broiler shown by Cassidy Ayers of Transylvania County; Junior Swine Show Grand and reserve grand champions shown by Hannah Cooper of Perquimans County;

Got to Be NC grand champion shown by Denver McNeely of Transylvania County;

Got to Be NC reserve grand champion shown by Dylan Briley of Pitt County;

Grand champion breeding gilt shown by Gage Harris of Pasquotank County;

Reserve grand champion breeding gilt shown by Taylor Glover of Wayne County;

Got to Be NC grand champion breeding gilt shown by Gage Harris of Pasquotank County;

Got to Be NC reserve grand champion breeding gilt shown by Taylor Glover of Wayne County;

Supreme champion swine shown by Gage Harris of Pasquotank County;

Reserve supreme champion swine shown by Hannah Cooper of Perquimans County; Junior Wool Breed Sheep Show Champion and reserve champion Border Leicester shown by Haley Hargus of Henderson County;

N.C. Wool Growers champion ewe shown by Addison Farris of Rockingham County;

N.C. Wool Growers reserve champion ewe shown by Benjamin Gaddy of Buncombe County;

Champion and reserve champion Shetland shown by Benjamin Gaddy of Buncombe County;

Champion Fine Wool shown by Charlotte Payne of Rockingham County;

Reserve champion Fine Wool shown by Lillian Garcia of Stokes County;

Champion Long Wool shown by Benjamin Gaddy of Buncombe County;

Reserve champion Long Wool shown by Haley Hargus of Henderson County;

Champion Medium Wool shown by Haley Hargus of Henderson County;

Reserve champion Medium Wool shown by Molly Cowan of Henderson County;

Grand champion pair shown by Haley Hargus of Henderson County;

Grand champion fleece shown by Haley Hargus of Henderson County;

Grand champion ewe shown by Haley Hargus of Henderson County;

Reserve grand champion ewe shown by Benjamin Gaddy of Buncombe County; Following are winners from the first weekend of competition listed by county: WNC District Junior Market Steer Grand champion and Got to Be NC grand champion steer shown by Grayson Peeler of Cleveland County;

Reserve grand champion and Got to Be NC reserve grand champion steer shown by Jax Holt of Buncombe County; WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Grand champion junior feeder steer shown by Cayte Mitchell of Alexander County;

Reserve grand champion junior feeder steer shown by Samuel Henry of Macon County;

Got to Be NC grand champion junior feeder steer shown by Emily Hunter of Macon County;

Got to Be NC reserve grand champion junior feeder steer shown by Davis Anders of Macon County; WNC District Junior Beef Heifer Grand champion commercial heifer shown by Coleman Self of Cleveland County;

Reserve grand champion commercial heifer shown by Greyson Peeler of Cleveland County;

Grand champion Charolais shown by Chloe Lawson of Alexander County; Grand champion Angus shown by Cole Williams of Haywood County;

Reserve grand champion Angus shown by Logan Ball of Haywood County;

Grand champion Simmental shown by Colton Cox of Mitchell County;

Reserve grand champion Simmental shown by Shelby Candler of Buncombe County;

Grand and reserve grand champion Red Angus shown by Jacob Presnell of Cleveland County; Grand champion Gelbvieh shown by Molly Anderson of McDowell County;

Reserve grand champion Gelbvieh shown by Bailee Worley of Buncombe County;

Grand champion for all other breeds shown by Colton Cox of Mitchell County;

Grand champion for all other breeds shown by Hannah Smith of Macon County;

Grand champion Shorthorn shown by Rylea Suddreth of Catawba County;

Reserve grand champion Shorthorn shown by Isaac Lidke of Catawba County;

Supreme champion junior beef heifer shown by Cole Williams of Haywood County; Open Junior Beef Steer Grand champion feeder steer shown by Cayte Mitchell of Alexander County;

Reserve grand champion feeder steer shown by Samuel Henry of Macon County;

Grand champion Got to Be NC feeder steer shown by Emily Hunter of Macon County;

Reserve grand champion Got to Be NC feeder steer shown by Davis Anders of Macon County;

Grand champion market steer shown by Greyson Peeler of Cleveland County;

Reserve grand champion market steer shown by Dacey Abruzzino of Enoree, S.C.; Grand champion Got to Be NC market steer shown by Greyson Peeler of Cleveland County;

Reserve grand champion Got to Be NC market steer shown by Jax Holt of Buncombe County;

Overall Got to Be NC champion steer shown by Caleb Brown of Harnett County;

Overall Got to Be NC reserve champion steer shown by Isaac Wallace of Macon County; Open Junior Beef Heifer Grand champion Angus shown by Cole Williams of Haywood County;

Reserve grand champion Angus shown by Logan Ball of Haywood County;

Got to Be NC champion Angus shown by Wyatt Kendall of Duplin County;

Got to Be NC reserve champion Angus shown by Emma Vanhoy of Catawba County;

Grand champion Charolais shown by Chloe Lawson of Alexander County;

Reserve grand champion and Got to Be NC champion Charolais shown by Ella Knight of Catawba County;

Grand champion and Got to Be NC champion Gelbvieh shown by Molly Anderson of McDowell County;

Reserve grand champion and Got to Be NC champion Gelbvieh shown by Bailee Worley of Buncombe County; Grand champion and Got to Be NC champion commercial heifer shown by Shane Kendall of Duplin County;

Reserve grand champion and Got to Be NC champion commercial heifer shown by Wyatt Kendall of Duplin County;

Grand champion Simmental shown by Nate Bowman of Stokes County; Reserve grand champion Simmental shown by Colton Cox of Mitchell County;

Got to Be NC champion and reserve champion Simmentals shown by Shelby Candler of Buncombe County;

Grand and reserve grand champion Red Angus shown by Jacob Presnell of Cleveland County;

Got to Be NC champion shown by Hannah Vanhoy of Catawba County;

Grand and reserve grand champion Hereford shown by Jordan Mitchem of Lincoln County;

Got to Be NC champion Hereford shown by Regan Mitchem of Lincoln County;

Got to Be NC reserve champion Hereford shown by Shelby Candler of Buncombe County;

Grand champion and Got to Be NC champion for all other breeds shown by Shane Kendall of Duplin County;

Reserve grand champion for all other breeds shown by Colton Cox of Mitchell County;

Got to Be NC reserve champion for all other breeds shown by Makayla Davis of Franklin County;

Grand champion Shorthorn shown by Rylea Suddreth of Catawba County;

Reserve grand champion Shorthorn shown by Ellie Harman of Lexington County;

Got to Be NC champion Shorthorn shown by Isaac Lidke of Catawba County;

Grand champion percentage Simmental shown by Shelby Candler of Buncombe County;

Reserve grand champion percentage Simmental shown by Cody Clary of Henderson County;

Got to Be NC champion percentage Simmental shown by Hannah Vanhoy of Catawba County;

Supreme champion junior heifer shown by Cole Williams of Haywood County;

Reserve supreme champion junior heifer shown by Shane Kendall of Duplin County;

Supreme and reserve supreme Got to Be NC champion shown by Shane Kendall of Duplin County; Youth Junior Doe Dairy Goat Grand champion Nigerian Dwarf shown by Lucy Moore of Rowan County;

Reserve grand champion Nigerian Dwarf shown by Morgan Buckner of Buncombe County;

Grand champion Oberhasli shown by Andrew Harris of Cleveland County;

Reserve grand champion Oberhasli shown by Faith Harris of Cleveland County; Youth Junior Doe Dairy Goat continued Grand champion recorded grades shown by Anna Grace Stoltman of Lincoln County;

Reserve grand champion recorded grades shown by Cora Noel of Chatham County;

Grand and reserve grand champion Saanens shown by Anson Cranford of Randolph County; Grand and reserve grand champion Toggenburgs shown by Owen Stoltman of Lincoln County;

Grand champion Alpines shown by Maggie Arnold of Transylvania County;

Reserve grand champion Alpines shown by Jonas Noel of Chatham County;

Grand champion LaManchas shown by De Cannon of Monroe, Ga.;

Reserve grand champion LaManchas shown by Genevieve Cranford of Randolph County;

Grand and reserve grand champion Nubians shown by Anna Grace Stoltman of Lincoln County; Youth Senior Doe Dairy Goat Grand champion Oberhasli shown by Maggie Arnold of Transylvania County;

Grand champion recorded grades shown by Meg Noel of Chatham County;

Reserve grand champion recorded grades shown by Genevieve Cranford of Randolph County;

Grand champion Saanens shown by Genevieve Cranford of Randolph County;

Reserve grand champion Saanens shown by Rose Stoltman of Lincoln County;

Grand champion Toggenburgs shown by Rachel Brown of Wake County;

Reserve grand champion Toggenburgs shown by Owen Stoltman of Lincoln County;

Grand champion Alpines shown by Maggie Arnold of Transylvania County;

Reserve grand champion Alpines shown by Cora Noel of Chatham County;

Grand champion LaMancha shown by De Cannon of Monroe, Ga.;

Reserve grand champion LaMancha shown by Olivia Keena of Winder, Ga.;

Grand champion Nubians shown by Anna Grace Stoltman of Lincoln County;

Best Doe in Show Overall awarded to the Alpine shown by Maggie Arnold of Transylvania County;

Best Udder in Show Overall awarded to the Saanens shown by Rose Stoltman of Lincoln County; Junior Market Lamb Grand champion lamb shown by Kalen Barwick of Lenoir County;

Reserve grand champion lamb shown by Cindy Connolly of Rowan County;

Grand champion Got to Be NC junior market lamb shown by Cindy Connolly of Rowan County;

Reserve grand champion Got to Be NC Market Lamb shown by Lydia Wilson of Rowan County; Junior Meat Breed Ewe Supreme champion ewe shown by Lydia Wilson of Rowan County;

Reserve supreme champion ewe shown by Cindy Connolly of Rowan County;

Got to Be NC supreme champion ewe shown by Lydia Wilson of Rowan County;

Got to Be NC reserve supreme champion ewe shown by Cindy Connolly of Rowan County; Youth Rabbit Show Grand champion awarded to Anna Cooke of Wayne County for her Himalayan Black Senior Doe;

Reserve grand champion awarded to Cassie Maples of Newport, Tenn., for her Mini Lop Junior Doe. -pj-1