Reflections on the Life and Legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Over the past week, justices of the California Supreme Court have reflected on the personal impact U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on their lives and careers.

"It feels impossible to overestimate the importance that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on my generation of female lawyers and jurists," wrote Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye. "She was one of ours."

Imagine What Women Can Do

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye

By Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, Chief Justice of California Published Sept. 19 in The Sacramento Bee

It feels impossible to overestimate the importance that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on my generation of female lawyers and jurists. The legal community is in mourning. She was one of ours. She showed the world how to punch above your weight class. Her majority opinions concerning gender and education equality are inspiring; and her withering gut punch in a dissent reverberated many times over the majority opinion.

I always found it noteworthy that Justice Ginsburg shared a warm friendship with her ideological opposite, Justice Antonin Scalia, because it went to the heart of how we as judges and justices should treat our colleagues—with civility and respect.

Last year, when the Judicial Council of California presented a Distinguished Service Award to Alameda Superior Court Judge Carol Brosnahan, Justice Ginsburg submitted a brief video of congratulations, as she and Judge Brosnahan were longtime friends. They had entered Harvard Law School together in 1956 — two of nine women in a class of more than 500. Justice Ginsburg said the dean pointed out that the women occupied seats that could have been held by men. “That dean,” said Justice Ginsburg, “could hardly imagine what women could do once the artificial barriers to our opportunities were removed.”

We lost Justice Ginsburg on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. When she praised Judge Brosnahan last year, she said her friend embodied tikkun olam. “In Jewish tradition,” Justice Ginsburg said, “tikkun olam refers to our obligation to repair tears in our communities. You have done just that with compassion and wisdom.” When I heard her say that, I thought to myself, “And so have you Justice Ginsburg. So have you."

Cantil-Sakauye, a Sacramento native, is the first Filipino American and the second woman to serve as the state’s chief justice.

Ginsburg’s vision led us to a better America. We can do the same.

Justice Goodwin Liu

By Justice Goodwin Liu Published Sept. 20 in The Washington Post

Goodwin Liu is an associate justice of the California Supreme Court. He clerked for Justice Ginsburg during the 2000-2001 Supreme Court term. If you are looking for inspiration while mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I recommend her 1993 confirmation hearing. Her testimony provides a master class on our Constitution’s origins and how our nation has grown to become more inclusive and free.