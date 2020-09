Fall Ball Presented by SwaggMedia, Postponed Until Live Events Are ReInstated Shifting to Virtual Activations Until 2021

The Live Event Was Sent to Raise $1 Million in Scholarships For USC BAA Students of Diversity Now Focusing on Virtual Activations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwaggMedia, a Multi-Media Digital Agency in conjunction with Fall Ball announces the postponement of its live event due to Covid-19. Fall Ball was slated to bringforth a series of events- both virtual and live, to raise one million dollars in scholarships for USCBAA students called FallBall ( www.fallball.la .) Several partners are still supporting theinitiatives and can be seen on the website www.fallball.la The live FallBall event ( www.fallball.la ) is a one day festival style atmosphere that will includebasketball tournaments with global street ball teams, celebrity basketball game, musicperformances, technology and education. The day will emulate NBA All Star weekend so wewill have all of the activities such as a slam dunk competition, 3 point shootout. The street ballfull court basketball tournament will host 6 teams; 1 team from Africa, 1team from France, 1team from China, a team from Mexico, 1 team from Belize and 1 team from the United States,the winner of this tournament will win a $100,000 prize. The Celebrity tournament will be afriendly competition between leading top talent. The evening will close with a live concert fromsome of America’s most influential recording artists. The live event has been postponed until2021 and there is consideration to host the event without an audience.The FallBall ( www.fallball.la ) event which is the brainchild of co-founders entrepreneur CraigNobles and his partner product designer Dallas Stokes, originated as a live basketball/festivalevent but is postponed due to Covid19. They are in the process to modify its course into a seriesof virtual activations that will then culminate in the live event at USC Galen Center once it isdeemed safe for large gatherings in 2021.FallBall created their event to benefit the USC Black Alumni Association (BAA) which wasestablished to strengthen the legacy of educational attainment and excellence of USC’s Blackstudents and provides scholarship assistance, career mentoring and cultural advocacy throughalumni networking, volunteer involvement, philanthropy and social enterprise making it theperfect partner for this initiative.“The USC Black Alumni Association is incredibly excited to partner with the Fall Ball team andSwaggMedia! Your support will directly benefit Black students in every USC School in the formof needed scholarship assistance. As a result, more students will be able to attend this legendaryuniversity, realize their dreams and become our needed leaders of the future! Thank you!”Michèle G. Turner, MBA, Ed.DWith the Live event on hold, partners have shifted focus to virtual activation to still raiseawareness, inspire students in uncertain times, highlight social injustice and build out the FallBall Brand until the live event can happen.“ Uncertain times and uncertain circumstances may have forced us to postpone the Live portionof the event but we are still committed to the purpose and the partnerships,” said co founderCraig Nobles. “What separates entrepreneurs from the crowd is the ability to pivot when thingschange and our partners are stepping up to create virtual assets to kick off the fundraising anddeveloping an inspirational speaker platform to inspire our youth.”FallBall will kick off with the “THAT’S MY WORD; ESSAY AND VIDEO PRESENTATIONCONTEST,” which students can provide written essays, spoken word mediums, videos, songsand or electronic presentations to showcase their talent and expression on an open topic at thediscretion of the writer. Scholarship winners will be named at the live event.Additionally, USC Black Alumni Association has approved www.fallball.la to design a “That’sMy Word” sports apparel line by which 100% of all of the proceeds collected will go towardsthe USC BAA scholarship fund.Added virtual events will be announced shortly including Virtual Guest Speakers, conference’sand activities focused on scholarships, inspiration and engaging students in higher educationgoals.To learn more about Fall Ball Presented by SwaggMedia events and the “THAT’S MY WORD;ESSAY AND VIDEO PRESENTATION CONTEST,” visit www.fallball.la and for USC BAAdonations visit To Contribute to USC BAA Scholarships