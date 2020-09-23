Fall Ball Presented by SwaggMedia, Postponed Until Live Events Are ReInstated Shifting to Virtual Activations Until 2021
The Live Event Was Sent to Raise $1 Million in Scholarships For USC BAA Students of Diversity Now Focusing on Virtual ActivationsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwaggMedia, a Multi-Media Digital Agency in conjunction with Fall Ball
announces the postponement of its live event due to Covid-19. Fall Ball was slated to bring
forth a series of events- both virtual and live, to raise one million dollars in scholarships for USC
BAA students called FallBall (www.fallball.la.) Several partners are still supporting the
initiatives and can be seen on the website www.fallball.la.
The live FallBall event (www.fallball.la) is a one day festival style atmosphere that will include
basketball tournaments with global street ball teams, celebrity basketball game, music
performances, technology and education. The day will emulate NBA All Star weekend so we
will have all of the activities such as a slam dunk competition, 3 point shootout. The street ball
full court basketball tournament will host 6 teams; 1 team from Africa, 1team from France, 1
team from China, a team from Mexico, 1 team from Belize and 1 team from the United States,
the winner of this tournament will win a $100,000 prize. The Celebrity tournament will be a
friendly competition between leading top talent. The evening will close with a live concert from
some of America’s most influential recording artists. The live event has been postponed until
2021 and there is consideration to host the event without an audience.
The FallBall (www.fallball.la) event which is the brainchild of co-founders entrepreneur Craig
Nobles and his partner product designer Dallas Stokes, originated as a live basketball/festival
event but is postponed due to Covid19. They are in the process to modify its course into a series
of virtual activations that will then culminate in the live event at USC Galen Center once it is
deemed safe for large gatherings in 2021.
FallBall created their event to benefit the USC Black Alumni Association (BAA) which was
established to strengthen the legacy of educational attainment and excellence of USC’s Black
students and provides scholarship assistance, career mentoring and cultural advocacy through
alumni networking, volunteer involvement, philanthropy and social enterprise making it the
perfect partner for this initiative.
“The USC Black Alumni Association is incredibly excited to partner with the Fall Ball team and
SwaggMedia! Your support will directly benefit Black students in every USC School in the form
of needed scholarship assistance. As a result, more students will be able to attend this legendary
university, realize their dreams and become our needed leaders of the future! Thank you!”
Michèle G. Turner, MBA, Ed.D
With the Live event on hold, partners have shifted focus to virtual activation to still raise
awareness, inspire students in uncertain times, highlight social injustice and build out the Fall
Ball Brand until the live event can happen.
“ Uncertain times and uncertain circumstances may have forced us to postpone the Live portion
of the event but we are still committed to the purpose and the partnerships,” said co founder
Craig Nobles. “What separates entrepreneurs from the crowd is the ability to pivot when things
change and our partners are stepping up to create virtual assets to kick off the fundraising and
developing an inspirational speaker platform to inspire our youth.”
FallBall will kick off with the “THAT’S MY WORD; ESSAY AND VIDEO PRESENTATION
CONTEST,” which students can provide written essays, spoken word mediums, videos, songs
and or electronic presentations to showcase their talent and expression on an open topic at the
discretion of the writer. Scholarship winners will be named at the live event.
Additionally, USC Black Alumni Association has approved www.fallball.la to design a “That’s
My Word” sports apparel line by which 100% of all of the proceeds collected will go towards
the USC BAA scholarship fund.
Added virtual events will be announced shortly including Virtual Guest Speakers, conference’s
and activities focused on scholarships, inspiration and engaging students in higher education
goals.
To learn more about Fall Ball Presented by SwaggMedia events and the “THAT’S MY WORD;
ESSAY AND VIDEO PRESENTATION CONTEST,” visit www.fallball.la and for USC BAA
donations visit To Contribute to USC BAA Scholarships
