The UK to Lead the Flash Storage Market in Europe

UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/UK-Data-Center-Market-Investment-Analysis-and-Growth-Opportunities-2020-2025

The data center market in UK dominates the IT Infrastructure spend in Europe. Increasing investments in technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to grow the market revenue in the UK. The IoT spending in the country was estimated to be over $25 billion by 2025. Hybrid storage arrays and all-flash storage systems will witness a YoY growth at over 20% during the forecast period. Growing investments in startups using big data analytics and IoT applications is expected to increase the demand for all-flash storage by 2025.

Brexit has brought uncertainties among cloud providers in terms of storage and retrieval of customer data. European companies that are associated with the UK data center market are migrating workloads to the UK, the Netherlands, France, and other EU countries. In 2020, the increase in cloud services demand has led to the launch of 10 new services, such as, cybersecurity by Microsoft in the UK. Also, AWS and Microsoft Azure are the dominant players in the UK cloud market.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the UK Market?

Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to avoid the spread of the virus. The pandemic has already postponed the construction of facilities and halted the ongoing construction of facilities in the UK. In May 2020, around 85% of the construction industries have opened. The impact of COVID-19 on the data center market in UK is moderate. However, COVID-19 will have a high impact on upcoming projects.

What are the Key Factors Attracting Investment in the UK?

The increase in cloud adoption will boost the investments in the data center market in UK. The cloud adoption among the UK enterprises is over 50% with a minimum of one service. In February 2020, Google announced the migration of the UK user data related to services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Android Play Store from Ireland to the US to avoid post Brexit legal risks. In 2020, the increase in cloud services demand will lead to the launch of 10 new services (such as cybersecurity) by Microsoft in the UK.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides the UK data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the data center market in UK is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in the UK.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this report.

The report further categorizes the data center market in UK into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the data center market in UK.

Key Developments

The demand for edge data centers is growing with the implementation of commercial 5G networks in the UK.

The UK government dedicated nearly $80 million to create industries that enable the use of 5G services.

Increasing investments in technology such as AI, IoT, and 5G applications will continue to drive the revenue of the server segment in the country.

VRLA UPS systems are dominating the market with an adoption rate of more than 85%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will replace VRLA UPS systems.

Intelligent PDUs dominate the market because of the need to run a sustainable environment, which consumes low power.

Data center operators are expected to adopt evaporative and economizer-based cooling solutions. However, the UK region is witnessing the adoption of liquid immersion cooling solutions.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Atos, Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp

Construction Contractors – Arup, Bouygues Construction, RED Engineering, Mentor Construction, Mountfield Group plc, Infiniti, 2bm, Structure Tone, ARC:MC, Mercury Engineering, Natta, Hurley Palmer Flatt, Skanska, ISG plc, Sudlows

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Climaveneta, Cummins, KINOLT (Euro-Diesel), Eaton, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, MTU Onsite Energy, Socomec, KOHLER SDMO, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Riello UPS, Stulz, Vertiv

Data Center Investors - Athena Vaults, China Mobile International, Colt DCS, CyrusOne, Digital Realty (Interxion), Equinix , Iron Mountain, Netwise, NTT Global Data Centers, VIRTUS Data Centre (STT GDC)





