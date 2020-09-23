Migration to Cloud-based Business Operations wil Boost Growth in Switzerland Data Center Market

Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

Switzerland is ranked 12th in the world for mobile internet speed and 4th for fixed broadband. Over 90% of consumers and businesses in Singapore will have access to over 80 Mbps internet speed by 2021. Cloud computing adoption has experienced a considerable rate of growth in Switzerland, with an increase in data volumes. Increased digitalization of business is leading to the adoption of the public cloud, which is expected to witness at least 10% growth YoY between 2020-2025.

In 2019, the market witnessed a surge in the entry of cloud service providers to support local business adherence to the data protection law. Google, Oracle, and Microsoft opened their cloud regions in the country. The adoption of big data is increasing in Switzerland with 35% of enterprises using big data and analytics for business operational needs. Telecommunication, finance, and banking segments are the major sectors deploying big data technology in Switzerland.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Switzerland Market?

The construction projects have continued in Switzerland amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The impact of the virus is low in the country. However, this is likely to vary based on the spread of COVID-19, and the impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q4 2020 and 2021 could be high.

What are Key Factors Attracting Investments in Switzerland?

In 2019, Switzerland public cloud spending grew by 15% YoY. SaaS service continues to dominate, however, the demand for platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) related will experience a surge of over 15% YoY between 2020 and 2025. Switzerland is among the leading countries in the European region to deploy 5G network. Swisscom and Ericsson partnered to deploy the network across cities in Switzerland. The 5G network became operational on April 2020 in 54 cities. Swisscom is expected to cover 90% of the country with 5G connectivity by end of 2020. The increasing smart building initiatives is fueling the demand for sensor systems for preventive and predictive maintenance of buildings. Switzerland has become a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) with major cloud providers such as IBM and Google investing in AI research.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Switzerland data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Switzerland data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in Switzerland, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Switzerland.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the Switzerland data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the Switzerland data center market.

Key Developments

Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate due to the increase in the implementation of IoT related technology.

The growing demand for smart devices, analytics cloud solutions has led several Switzerland organizations to invest in IoT technology.

The adoption of 200/400 GbE ports will increase and have a significant impact on data center interconnection solutions.

The majority of facilities are built to be of Tier III standards, with N+1 redundant configuration in UPS systems.

Monitored and metered/switched PDUs will experience strong adoption in the market owing to the growing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring solutions in data centers during the forecast period.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Atos, Arista, Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Huawei, NetApp, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo

Construction Service Providers - cpcm Construction Project Cost Management Ltd., Arup, DPR Construction, Turner & Townsend, Gruner, ffbk Architects, Basler & Hofmann, steigerconcept AG, ISG Plc

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, STULZ, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Rittal, KOHLER(SDMO), Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Socomec

Data Center Investors - NTS Workspace AG, Equinix, Interxion, Green Datacenter, CKW, ewl energy water lucerne, Vantage Data Center





