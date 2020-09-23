Four New Data Center Projects to Add over 20MW Power Capacity in Singapore

Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

Singapore data center market is one of the most mature markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The country is also among the fastest-growing center for analytics innovations, contributing around 45% of the revenues in 2019. Hyperscale and colocation service providers are looking forward to constructing data centers in the region in the upcoming years.

For instance, the Facebook data center will be built as an 11-storey facility, covering an area of about 1.8 million square feet on full build.

Furthermore, investments by companies such as by AirTrunk, Digital Reality, ST Telemedia, and Kepple is likely to contribute to the incremental growth and revenues in the data center market in Singapore till 2025.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Singapore Market?

The spread of COVID-19 has put a halt on various data center construction projects in Singapore. Analysts at Arizton expect that the pandemic will have a moderate impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. However, the spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased data traffic from March 2020.

Though there was a partial lockdown declaration in the country, the data center employees were exempted from it as data center in Singapore was declared as essential services. Therefore, the COVID-19 impact on data center operations is expected to be low in Singapore.

What is the Impact of the Data Center Development on the Singapore Economy?

An increase in data center development across Southeast Asia is improving submarine connectivity to Singapore. NTT was involved in the development of the undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand across Southeast Asia. This further strengthens the connectivity in the country and is likely to attract more investment in the data center market in Singapore.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Singapore data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Singapore data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in Singapore, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Singapore.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Singapore data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the Singapore data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the Singapore data center market.

Key Developments

The Singapore data center market is expected to observe the demand for both diesel generator and DRUPS systems.

The increased investment in facilities will be a strong driver for server infrastructure adoption in Singapore.

The adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow, especially in cloud data center deployments, as the price of SSD is expected to decline during the forecast period.

A majority of facilities build in Singapore install chiller units, cooling towers, and CRAH systems.

An increase in brownfield projects will be a strong revenue stream for local architectural firms.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, Inspur, Mitac Holding, NetApp, Quanta Computer, Wiwynn

Construction Service Providers - Aurecon, Exyte, Fortis Construction, ARUP, DSCO Group, AWP Architects, Hurley Palmer Flatt, Gammon Construction, ACME Associates, Faithful+Gould’s, CUNDALL

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, EATON, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER, KINOLT, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, MTU Onsite Energy, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Vertiv

Data Center Investors - Equinix, AirTrunk, China Mobile International, Digital Realty, Equinix, Facebook, Global Switch, Google, Iron Mountain, Kepple Data Centres, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC)

