Seven New Data Center Projects to Add More than 40 Thousand Square Feet Area in the Netherlands

Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

Fiber connectivity, availability of renewable energy, free cooling, and district heating have made the Netherlands a favorable location for data center development. The cloud spending in the Netherlands increased by 10%, generating a revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. The Netherlands ranks first in connectivity according to the EU’s Digital Economy and Society Index.

Amsterdam (AMS-IX) is among the largest internet exchange points in the world, with over 800 networks connected through AMS-IX. Amsterdam hosts over 60% of the data center market in Netherland. Analysts at Arizton expect that the data center market in Netherland will witness multiple new entrants involved in the procurement of land parcels for data center development over the course of the next five years. Equinix, Interxion, DataCenter.com, Alticom, Bytesnet, and Google are some of the prominent investors in the Netherlands data center market.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic on the Netherland Market?

In the Netherlands, the impact of COVID-19 is moderate. Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to avoid the spread of the virus. Construction work continues in the Netherlands by following guidelines imposed by the government towards construction sectors. However, COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to open in Q4 2020 & 2021.

What are the Key Factors Attracting Investment in the Netherlands?

The Netherlands contributed to 18% of the overall investment in Europe, followed by Germany. Owing to BREXIT, Netherlands investment will grow as enterprises migrate their applications from the UK to Netherland. The data center market in Netherland is likely to witness an increase in land cost and power pricing by 2025. Colocation providers in the Netherlands added around 200 MW of power capacity between 2017 and 2020. The acquisition of Interxion by Digital Realty in 2020 is likely to strengthen the growth of retail and wholesale colocation investments into the data center market in Netherlands.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Netherland data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the data center market in the Netherlands is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Netherland.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Netherlands data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the data center market in Netherland into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the data center market in Netherlands.

Key Developments

In 2019, the Netherlands was the largest SaaS service market in Europe, with a penetration rate of over 85%.

Local cloud service providers contribute significantly toward the growth of the IaaS and SaaS market. The entry for global SaaS service providers in the country will boost the colocation services market.

80% of facilities in the Netherlands are powered through green energy, according to the Dutch Data Center Association.

The growth in artificial intelligence, IoT, and 5G will generate the demand for edge data centers in the country.

The facility operators are adopting hybrid cooling systems that provide free cooling solutions for facilities.

Increase in the construction of hyperscale data centers will boost revenue for sub-contractors in the country.

The use of automation and artificial intelligence is likely to increase among facility operators to improve operational efficiency.

Data center operators use more than 500 KW capacity UPS systems with N+1 or 2N configuration.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, Mitac, Wiwynn

Construction Service Providers - Dornan, Winthrop, Deerns, BNTHMCRWL, Arup, Red, Kirby Engineering and Construction, Mercury, Hurley Palmer Flatt, Linesight, ROyla Haskonining DHV, Mace

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Eaton, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv, Kinolt, Caterpillar, Legrand, Climaveneta, MTU Onsite Energy, Riello UPS, Cummins, Socomec, Kohler SDMO

Data Center Investors - Equinix, Iron Mountain, Microsoft, Alticom, Bytesnet, Digital Realty, Google, NTT Global Data Centers, Interxion, WorldStream, NEP, DATACENTER.COM, CyrusOne, data place

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Netherlands-Data-Center-Market-Investment-Analysis-and-Growth-Opportunities-2020-2025

