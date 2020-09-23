Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market Size Targets to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4%& to Hit $27,971 Million by 2026
IV therapy works faster for the quick immune system response and relief from chronic diseases as compared to oral mode of medicationPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intravenous therapy is used to administer medicine, nutrients, blood, and buffer solution directly into the vein. IV therapy works faster for the quick immune system response and relief from chronic diseases as compared to oral mode of medication. IV therapy can be easily monitored and has infusion pump that controls the volume of the substance to be administered in the body. Increase in incidence of chronic disorders, surge in trauma cases, rise in geriatric population, and growth in road accidents are expected to boost the market growth during the analysis period. However, lack of skilled professionals is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
The intravenous catheter market segment held the highest share, owing to increase in healthcare expenditure and continuous advancement in intravenous catheter technology, which are expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Medical administration held the highest market share in 2018, owing to wide use of IV therapy for medication administration as it is most effective, fast acting, and suitable for unconscious and emergency patients. The hospitals segment gained the highest market share in 2018, owing to highest number of surgical procedures in hospitals resulting in usage of IV therapy.
Market Competitive Analysis:
The major players profiled in the global IV therapy and vein access devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Teleflex Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market:
Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Key Findings of the Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Devices Market:
• By product, the intravenous catheter segment dominated the market in 2018, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period 2020-2026.
• By application, the medication administration segment accounted for the highest share in 2018.
• U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America IV therapy and vein access devices market in 2018.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.
• China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific IV therapy and vein access devices market in 2018.
North America accounted for two-fifths share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of chronic diseases due to rise in geriatric population, well-established healthcare systems, and increase in awareness among the population toward timely diagnosis and treatment of diseases. In addition, higher adoption rate for technologically advanced devices is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the analysis period, owing to rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in per capita income, growth in demand for healthcare services from large pool of patient population, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.
