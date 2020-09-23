Coronavirus - Uganda: Assortment of Medicines from the Government of India for COVID-19 response in Uganda

The COVID-19 response has been boosted with an assortment of medicines from the Government of India. This was received by the Minister for State in-charge of Primary Health Care, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu.
The medicines will be stocked at the various COVID-19 treatment centers.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
