Career Experts Present Job Search Strategies During COVID: How to Find and Get Job in a Virtual World Friday, Sept. 25
Author Christy Noel hosts free job search webinar with career experts, contributors to new career book to help those impacted by the economic downturn
Yes, you can find a job in a pandemic. But you’d better learn how to stand out and how to come across well in the virtual world. We hope to help job seekers do just that.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the effects of the worldwide pandemic continue to impact the economy and change the way we conduct business, over 30 million U.S. workers are left jobless and struggling to find employment in a new virtual work world. To help those impacted by the pandemic, Los Angeles, CA-based Christy Noel, career expert and co-author of "Your Personal Career Coach. Real-World Experiences for Early Career Success" (Sept. 30, BBL Publishing), will host a free webinar with several of the book’s contributing authors and career experts. The live webinar, "Job Search Strategies During COVID", starts at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT Friday, September 25th and will include a live Q&A session with the presenters and a complimentary copy of Noel’s ebook, "Your Complete Guide to Cover Letters!" Registration is free at https://www.subscribepage.com/jumpstartjobsearchcovid .
— Christy Noel
“I am excited to share these effective job search strategies to help those who are being challenged by today's job market.” says author, Christy Noel. “I am honored to be joined by my fellow "Your Personal Career Coach” authors who will share their own expertise so our attendees can realize better and faster results in their job hunt.”
Noel has enlisted a panel of three other career experts to discuss ways to land a job during this trying time. The panelists are:
Christy Noel: Career Expert and the author of "Your Career Survival Guide: How to Get and Keep a Job in Times of Crisis" and co-author of Your Personal Career Coach: Real-World Experiences for Early Career Success" ; Cary Stockdell: CEO of Stockdell-Stringer, a leadership solutions and executive search firm;
Dana Leavy-Detrick: director and founder of Brooklyn Resume Studio and Canna Career Partners;
Michele Lando: professional resume writer and founder of Write Styles.
“When Christy asked me to participate in this webinar, of course I said yes.” says Stockdell. “I've seen too many people making their job search harder on themselves because of mistakes that can be easily overcome.”
Job Search Strategies During COVID will deliver actionable advice and practical tips to create more momentum while job hunting in today’s environment. The contributing authors of Your Personal Career Coach will share strategies on how to stand out, get noticed, and land a job during COVID-19.
You’ll learn:
- 5 common mistakes job seekers are making that are keeping them from getting noticed
- 3 secrets hiring managers are looking for on your resume
- How to optimize your LinkedIn profile so hiring managers reach out to you with jobs
- Mastering the video job interview to get hired
- Answers to your most pressing questions in a live Q&A
Dana Leavy-Detrick adds, “I look forward to sharing tips and advice to help today's job seeker get noticed in a crowded and competitive job market. I know with the experience of the panel, we will be able to help a lot of professionals.”
With the expertise of the four panelists, the webinar will cover key components of searching for a job in a virtual world with their focus on exposing the common mistakes applicants make that prevent them from being hired and little known tips to maximize their success. Each panelist will share their experiences to jump start a job search by getting ahead of the competition with simple, but overlooked strategies, such as boosting a LinkIn profile that will grow a network of contacts.
Stockdell will tackle the most common mistakes applicants make throughout their job search, from relying only on job postings online, to not preparing well enough for job interviews, to not knowing their market value.
Leavy-Detrick, a master at LinkedIn, will focus on how to use a LinkedIn profile to maximize your visibility and network using important profile sections and keywords.
Lando will share the top three things employers look for when scanning a resume.
Noel, who recently released Your Career Survival Guide: How to Get and Keep a Job in Times of Crisis, will round out the panel with her insight on preparing for the virtual interview.
All attendees will receive a copy of Noel’s ebook, Your Complete Guide to Cover Letters! and will have a chance to ask the panelists questions directly in a live Q&A session.
Noel shares more advice and tools for getting started and getting ahead in your career on her website and blog, www.christynoel.com. Her book, "Your Personal Career Coach: Real-Life Stories for Early Career Success", written with her father, Mike Noel, and 25 contributing authors, is set for a September 30th release date and is the first in a series of “Your Personal Career Coach” books. Noel’s books deliver real-world advice in short and engaging stories to help the reader land a job and propel their career. She has been featured in OC Register, Huff Post, Ladders, CBS-8 San Diego, UpJourney, The Leadershift Project, Stilettos on the Ground, and more.
About the Panelists:
Christy Noel (www.christynoel.com) is a career expert, author, award-winning marketing executive, and nonprofit fundraising strategist based in Los Angeles. She is a regular contributor of career advice to the media, podcasts and online publications. Christy is a virtual mentor who helps you get hired, get ahead, and build a rewarding career.
Cary Stockdell is the CEO of Stockdell-Stringer, a Houston, TX - based leadership solutions consulting practice, and an award winning, international executive leadership consultant. He has over 35 years working in executive-talent acquisition, executive coaching and the design and implementation of top-tier HR programs and systems.
Dana Leavy-Detrick (is a senior resume writer and personal brand strategist who has helped thousands of professionals in a variety of industries navigate career transition and develop high-impact marketing tools. She is the director and founder of two niche personal branding and resume writing firms in New York City, Brooklyn Resume Studio and Canna Career Partners.
Michele Lando is a certified professional resume writer, personal branding expert, and founder of Write Styles based in Del Mar, CA. Aiming to help create a perfect personal branding package, Michele strives to help
