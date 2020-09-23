EasyCare Adds Lifted & Medium Duty Truck Protection Plans; Becomes First MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy in Category

/EIN News/ -- Norcross, GA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCare, a dealer solutions provider and administrator of F&I benefits offered by auto dealers, announces a significant product expansion with the launch of their Lifted & Medium Duty Truck vehicle service contracts. Available for trucks classed as medium duty and those fitted with lift kits, this new offering gives dealers an opportunity to offer extended protection for these vehicles—which comprise a growing segment of US auto sales.

These two new programs provide three levels of mechanical breakdown coverage to fit different budgets and driving habits—with one program also including road hazard tire and wheel coverage. The product covers hundreds of components as well as other out-of-pocket expenses that can occur with unexpected breakdowns. EasyCare's coverage comes with an enhanced suite of consumer-friendly benefits, including:

Emergency Roadside Assistance

Substitute Transportation

Enhanced Towing

Trip Interruption Coverage

"Medium duty and lifted trucks continue to represent a significant growth segment in the industry," says David DeCredico, Senior Vice President of Business Performance, EasyCare. "We set out to provide a strong protection plan to help our dealers meet the needs of this expanding customer base. Our partners can now offer protection and peace of mind for buyers, backed by our unparalleled service level."

Recognizing a need in the industry, EasyCare's Lifted and Medium Truck VSC coverage is available for commercial vehicles and snowplows, giving business owners the chance to protect their investment and their livelihood. Lifted and medium duty trucks imported from Canada no longer covered by a manufacturer's warranty are also eligible for coverage.

With the automotive landscape continually evolving, this product expansion demonstrates EasyCare's commitment to providing solutions that meet the needs of both their partners and their customers.

About EasyCare

EasyCare's mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it's protecting the dealerships' customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 11 million customers as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers and is committed to providing its dealer partners with service products, training, and technology to make them more successful. EasyCare is part of APCO Holdings, also home of the GWC Warranty brand. The company markets its products through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

