Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,542 in the last 365 days.

Most voluntary carriers have seen minimal impacts to inforce business as a result of COVID-19, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An updated study released by Eastbridge Consulting Group, entitled Voluntary/Worksite and COVID-19: Updated Carrier Views, found that while most carriers have seen decreases in voluntary quote activity, sales, and enrollment activity, over 80% have seen account-level lapses stay the same or decrease, and close to 75% have seen employee-level lapses stay the same or decrease.

In addition, close to half of carriers surveyed have made or plan to make product changes as a result of COVID-19, and around a quarter are exploring telemedicine and tele-dentistry options.

Notably, 75% of carriers are making changes to their enrollment and/or communication methods, with a majority planning to move to online self-service enrollments and to reduce in-person meetings (group and/or individual).

Voluntary/Worksite and COVID-19: Updated Carrier Views updates the study conducted in April 2020 and includes other topics including plans to provide relief to employers and/or employees, expected impact to participation as a result of enrollment changes, adjustments to 2020 sales expectations and claims experience, and other modifications being considered. This report is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com, visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

Primary Logo

You just read:

Most voluntary carriers have seen minimal impacts to inforce business as a result of COVID-19, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.