Most voluntary carriers have seen minimal impacts to inforce business as a result of COVID-19, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An updated study released by Eastbridge Consulting Group, entitled Voluntary/Worksite and COVID-19: Updated Carrier Views, found that while most carriers have seen decreases in voluntary quote activity, sales, and enrollment activity, over 80% have seen account-level lapses stay the same or decrease, and close to 75% have seen employee-level lapses stay the same or decrease.



In addition, close to half of carriers surveyed have made or plan to make product changes as a result of COVID-19, and around a quarter are exploring telemedicine and tele-dentistry options.

Notably, 75% of carriers are making changes to their enrollment and/or communication methods, with a majority planning to move to online self-service enrollments and to reduce in-person meetings (group and/or individual).

Voluntary/Worksite and COVID-19: Updated Carrier Views updates the study conducted in April 2020 and includes other topics including plans to provide relief to employers and/or employees, expected impact to participation as a result of enrollment changes, adjustments to 2020 sales expectations and claims experience, and other modifications being considered. This report is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com , visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

