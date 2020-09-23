Vishay Intertechnology 200 V N-Channel MOSFET in PowerPAK® 1212-8S Offers Industry-Low RDS(ON) to Increase Power Density, Save Energy

TrenchFET® Device Offers Typical RDS(ON) of 61 mΩ and FOM of 854 mΩ*nC in 10.89 mm² Package

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 200 V n-channel MOSFET that offers industry-low typical on-resistance of 61 mΩ at 10 V in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAK® 1212-8S package, in addition to improved on-resistance times gate charge — a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in switching applications — of 854 mΩ*nC. Purpose-built to increase power density, the space-saving Vishay Siliconix SiSS94DN is 65 % smaller than devices with similar on-resistance in 6 mm by 5 mm packages.



The typical on-resistance of the TrenchFET® Gen IV power MOSFET released today is 20 % lower than the next best product on the market in a similar package size, and its FOM is 17 % lower than the previous-generation solution. These values result in reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy. With its compact size, the flexible device allows designers to save PCB space by replacing a much larger MOSFET with the same conduction losses, or a similar sized MOSFET with higher conduction losses.

The SiSS94DN is ideal for primary-side switching for isolated DC/DC topologies and synchronous rectification in telecom equipment, computer peripherals, and consumer electronics; LED backlighting for notebooks, LED TVs, vehicles, and vessels; and motor drive control, load switching, and power conversion for GPS, factory automation, and industrial applications.

The device is 100 % R G - and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SiSS94DN are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

