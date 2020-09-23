FullBloom Announces the Appointment of Arne Duncan as Chairman of Its Board of Directors

National Special Education, Behavioral Health and Intervention Provider Welcomes Former U.S. Secretary of Education

/EIN News/ -- CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullBloom, a leading provider of special education, instructional intervention, behavioral health and professional development solutions, announced the appointment of former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan as chairman of the company’s board of directors. Duncan is a managing partner of the Emerson Collective, a social change organization that uses a broad range of tools including philanthropy, impact investing and policy solutions to create the greatest good for the greatest number of people.



“FullBloom’s mission – to generate better life outcomes for children, regardless of the learning obstacles or other challenges they face – squarely aligns with my own,” said Duncan. “I look forward to serving in this capacity at FullBloom and helping ensure all children receive the supports they need to succeed both inside and outside the classroom. It is so important that we deliver the highest quality services for these families who deserve nothing but our absolute best.”

Duncan served as the U.S. Secretary of Education from 2009 through December 2015. He led Chicago Public Schools as CEO from 2001 to 2009. He is the author of How Schools Work: An Inside Account of Failure and Success From One of the Nation’s Longest-Serving Secretaries of Education.

“Having a thought leader like Arne help guide our decisions through this time of unprecedented educational disruption is vital as we work to ensure both the safety and engagement of our students,” said CEO Jeffrey Cohen. “We are delighted to welcome Arne to the board. This appointment makes us better as an organization because we know he will hold us to the highest standards when it comes to producing results for the children and clients we serve.”

Duncan joins a group of education and policy thought leaders on the FullBloom board, including Bill Hansen, former Deputy Secretary of Education, and Michael Yudin, former Assistant Secretary of Education for Special Education and Rehabilitative Services.

FullBloom provides education and behavioral health solutions for children and their families across the country. The company believes in the power of early intervention to reduce lifecycle education costs as well as the importance of meeting students’ academic and social needs across the age continuum. FullBloom is the parent brand of Catapult Learning, Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), and Little Leaves Behavioral Services.

About FullBloom

FullBloom provides education and behavioral health solutions for children and their families, leading to better life outcomes, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company’s team of over 5,000 education and healthcare professionals work to achieve measurable and sustained academic and behavioral gains through evidence-based programs that include special education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services, and professional development. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, FullBloom supports tens of thousands of children and families, over 500 school districts, and more than 25,000 teachers annually across its three divisions, Catapult Learning, Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), and Little Leaves Behavioral Services. FullBloom is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED).

Press Contact Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for FullBloom (215) 681-0770 jleckstrom@rosecomm.com