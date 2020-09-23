Data Center by VADS and Keppel will Add a Power Capacity of up to 30 MW on Full-Build in Malaysia

Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

Malaysia’s data center market size is likely to reach revenues of over $800 million by 2025. VADS Berhad, Keppel Data Centres, and Alpha Data Centre Fund, Katalyst Data Management, and Regal Orion are some of the prominent investors in the Malaysia data center market.

The Malaysian government has planned to generate 20% renewable energy by 2025. To achieve the target, an $8 billion investment is required for the renewable energy sector from the public-private partnerships and private financing. The increase in digital transformation initiatives by enterprise verticals will aid the growth of PaaS and IaaS providers such as Google and AWS, thereby boosting the market growth.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Malaysia Market?

The construction projects in Malaysia were completely halted in March and are resuming slowly as few restrictions have been removed by the government. However, the delivery of these construction projects will witness a slowdown. In Malaysia, the impact of COVID-19 ranges between high to moderate.

Several data center providers are taking precautionary measures to ensure safety of their customers and employees. The available workforce is used to monitor their existing facilities without any service disruption. Impact of operations is expected to be between low to moderate in Malaysia.

What are Key Factors Attracting Investments in Malaysia?

Malaysia is likely to gain traction for data center investments owing to the land shortage in Singapore to facilitate greenfield developments. The expansion by hyperscale operators across other Southeast Asian countries will also increase investments in the Malaysian market.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Malaysia data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Malaysia data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in Malaysia, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Malaysia.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Malaysia data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the Malaysia data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the Malaysia data center market.

Key Developments

The high usage of services such as cloud storage services among businesses across the region will increase the demand for high-performance storage solutions.

The development of hyperscale and cloud data centers is likely to drive the demand for ethernet switches and routers.

The market will witness a rise in the adoption of NVME SSD storage as part of flash-storage adoption for critical application.

Diesel generators are likely to dominate the Malaysia data center power market with new facilities likely to deploy a mix of diesel and gas generators.

Modular data center deployments will include low-voltage switchgear as they are economical and efficient.

42U rack units are the most commonly used in data centers, and it is expected to dominate the region during the forecast period along with the adoption of 45U-47U rack units.

Malaysia is witnessing an increase in the construction of greenfield projects, with a strong potential for modular data center projects.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Inspur, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco, NetApp, Huawei, Fujitsu, NEC Corporation, IBM, Lenovo

Construction Service Providers - Nakano Corporation, DSCO Group, Shaw Architect, AVO Technology, B-Barcelona Consulting, ISG, NTT Facilities, CSF Group, S5 Engineering Sdn Bhd, Powerware Systems Sdn Bhd

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Rittal, MTU Onsite Energy, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitec-Power Protection, Fuji Electric, Global Data Center LLP

Data Center Investors - VADS BERHAD (Telekom Malaysia), Keppel Data Centres, Katalyst Data Management, Regal Orion

