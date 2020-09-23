Missouri Chamber Recognizes Senator Justin Brown as a 2020 Business Champion

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Justin Brown, R – Rolla, has been named a 2020 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2020 legislative session to grow our economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

“Despite the challenges they faced this year, the Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2020 Legislative Session. We applaud Sen. Brown and all our Business Champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.

Senator Brown supported a number of pro-business legislative proposals during 2020, including Senate Bill 599. That measure, sponsored by Sen. Brown, expanded the Missouri FIRST linked deposit lending program.

“I stand with the Missouri Chamber in its efforts to always improve the business climate in our state and I am proud to accept recognition as a champion of Missouri’s business community,” Sen. Brown said.

For more information about Sen. Brown, visit www.senate.mo.gov/brown.