Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Named Business Champion by Missouri Chamber

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, is among a number of lawmakers recognized as a 2020 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a ceremony to be held in Jefferson City on Sept. 17.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer accepts a Business Champion pin from Daniel Mehan, president of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. Senator Luetkemeyer was recognized for his support of pro-business legislation in 2020.

“Despite the challenges they faced this year, the Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2020 Legislative Session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.

The largest pro-business group in the state, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce named Sen. Luetkemeyer its Freshman Legislator of the Year in 2019. This year, he continued to support legislation to create a strong business climate in Missouri. “I was honored to stand by my pro-business colleagues in the Missouri General Assembly and be recognized for our efforts to move our state forward in the age of COVID-19,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/luetkemeyer.

