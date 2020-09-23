Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Wagner Law Group Wins Financial Advisor IQ 2020 Financial Services Award

Marcia Wagner, founder and Managing DIrector of The Wagner Law Group

The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country's top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has been awarded a 2020 Financial Services Award by FA-IQ.

We are proud to have been supporting the financial services sector on ERISA matters for 25 years and are honored to accept this award recognizing the quality of our services.
— Marcia Wagner, Managing Partner
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has been awarded a 2020 Financial Services Award by Financial Advisor IQ. “We are proud to have been supporting the financial services sector on ERISA matters for 25 years and are honored to accept this award recognizing the quality of our services – much appreciation to Financial Advisor IQ and to all of those who voted for us,” says Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner.

The 2020 Financial Services Awards were presented by Ignites Research and Financial Advisor IQ to recognize fund companies, retirement plan recordkeepers and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) law specialists that financial advisors designate as outstanding partners of their practices. The votes of 1,144 advisors were surveyed to arrive at the award recipients. The awards serve as an important reminder of the strong bond between financial advisors and the service partners on whom they rely. These ties are especially critical now, as COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how advisors and their partners interact. Financial Advisor IQ is an advisor resource from the Financial Times. It informs, educates, and connects advisors with daily news focusing on practice management and a network of industry content from leading fund firms.

The Wagner Law Group’s ERISA attorneys advise clients on all issues arising under ERISA, including fiduciary compliance, welfare benefits, PBGC matters, as well as all aspects of ERISA litigation. The firm has one of the largest ERISA practice groups in the nation, with clients across the United States and around the world. The Wagner Law Group supports financial advisors in advising their clients on design and compliance for all types of qualified and non-qualified retirement plans, including ESOPs; drafting and reviewing plan documents for individually-designed and pre-approved retirement plans; and advising on all aspects of retirement plan regulatory compliance. The firm also consults on the tax aspects of retirement plans, such as prohibited transaction issues, IRS and DOL voluntary compliance and correction programs, reporting and disclosure failures, and breaches of fiduciary duty, and provides support in dealing with the complex ERISA issues involved in mergers and acquisitions. More details about The Wagner Law Group’s robust ERISA practice, as well as its other areas of practice are available on its website.

Ari Sonneberg
The Wagner Law Group
+1 617-447-9015
The Wagner Law Group Wins Financial Advisor IQ 2020 Financial Services Award

