Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Market Size Targets to Grow at CAGR of 8.7% with Industry’s Developments in 2020 - 2027
Automated liquid handling become vital tool in drug development & discovery, especially in high-throughput screening procedures comprising millions of compoundPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The error-free reproducibility in results offered by automated liquid handling systems is a significant advantage, which is essential when it comes to drug discovery, disease and diagnostics research in pharmaceutical and clinical settings.
Automated liquid handling (ALH) has now become a vital tool in drug development and discovery, especially in high-throughput screening procedures comprising millions of compounds. Different innovations in ALH systems have facilitated assay miniaturization, thereby exponentially accelerating the discovery of chemical probes and drug candidates for querying biological systems.
Download Free Sample PDF of Report with Details COVID-19 Impact Analysis@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2347
"Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Market by Type, Modality, Procedure, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 -2026," the global ALH market was valued at $585 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,054 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2023. The multi-instrument ALH system segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate from 2020 to 2026 (Report Available with Recant Update)
Market Competitive Analysis:
The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Tecan Group Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Company, Agilent Technologies, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Aurora Biomed, and Eppendorf Ag.
The other players in the value chain include Shimadzu, Roche Holding Ag, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Synchron Lab, and Hudson Robotics.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market:
Automated Liquid Handling Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Key Benefits:
• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2020 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
• Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
• In-depth analysis based on geography assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.
• The developmental strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
The major factors that drive the global ALH market are advantages of ALH systems over manual pipetting, dearth in skilled professionals, and technological advancements associated with ALH systems. In addition, rise in awareness of the benefits of using ALH is expected to fuel the market growth. However, high costs of instruments and complex operability of advanced ALH systems are expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provides lucrative opportunities to the market players.
The standalone ALH type segment occupied the highest share in ALH type market in 2016, owing to their sheer usage and availability in different research and clinical settings. The ALH PCR setup procedure segment witnessed the highest growth rate in 2016. However, the serial dilution procedure is anticipated to dominate the market.
At present, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominate the end user segment, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is attributable to increase in usage and application of ALH systems to carry out high-throughput screening in these companies.
Inquiry for Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2347
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
Shadab Pathan
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here