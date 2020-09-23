Discount IT Recruiting Launches Game-Changing Recruitment Option for Employers Using Sophisticated Algorithms
The brand-new service is owned and operated by renowned recruitment company, Decide Consulting.
With our service, employers will pay less than the price of a simple job board posting – and we guarantee you will get top candidates”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decide Consulting, a popular recruitment company in Houston, Texas, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new and game-changing IT recruitment option - Discount IT Recruiting.
Discount IT Recruiting, a sister company of Decide Consulting, is an IT recruitment solution that utilizes Machine Learning algorithms to identify the best job candidates for positions posted by its clients. Through its sophisticated data and technology, Discount IT Recruiting identifies the best matches, from over 700k people, to suit thousands of IT job listings at any given time.
“We came up with the idea for Discount IT Recruiting after experiencing a tremendous amount of success with the data and technology we created at Decide Consulting,” says founder of the company, David Moise. “During our research, it became evident that most companies just cannot afford, or do not want to pay for, expensive recruitment fees - which can be as much as 30% of the salary. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as companies simply just want good people, without having to pay astronomical fees in the process.”
To significantly slash the high cost of recruitment fees, the team at Discount IT Recruiting developed a game-changing technology that integrates their experience as recruiters directly into the platform’s unique algorithms. As such, Discount IT Recruiting guarantees it will bring three qualified candidates to a company – all for a flat rate fee that is less than 2% of a standard recruiting fee.
“With our service, employers will pay less than the price of a simple job board posting – and we guarantee you will get top candidates,” Moise states. “Right now, there are over 600k open Information Technology jobs in the US. As these jobs become more specific, it becomes harder to find candidates for your company, plus you’re paying top dollar to find the talent you need. This is all very unnecessary, and we have the ultimate solution.”
According to the company, Discount IT Recruiting is the ideal, alternative recruitment service for a wide variety of businesses, including:
• Startups
• Companies looking to hire multiple IT or software people
• Companies looking for an alternative to traditional placement fees
• And more!
For more information about Discount IT Recruiting, please visit https://DiscountITRecruiting.com.
About Decide Consulting
Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Decide Consulting and Discount IT Recruiting has been providing IT staffing and other consulting services to Houston companies since 2002. The company’s team of professionals helps organizations to drive results through a variety of services including IT Staffing, Project Management Staffing, Development Staffing, Cyber Security Recruiting, Environmental Health and Safety Software, Business Process Mobilization, and Software Exploration.
