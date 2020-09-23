ADVISER 2020-2021 Fall Workdays | Nebraska Department of Education

As many of you already know, the NDE has replaced onsite workdays with virtual workdays for the time being. NDE, along with VST Trainers, have worked together to come up with a virtual workday schedule and agenda. We encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER SRS data to attend at least one morning NDE/SRS presentation. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting after that time.

Who Should Attend

Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

All attendees please register through the link below. We are maintaining a single registration for the Virtual Workdays.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

2020 Fall ADVISER Virtual Workday Schedule