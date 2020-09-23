Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADVISER 2020-2021 Fall Workdays | Nebraska Department of Education

As many of you already know, the NDE has replaced onsite workdays with virtual workdays for the time being. NDE, along with VST Trainers, have worked together to come up with a virtual workday schedule and agenda. We encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER SRS data to attend at least one morning NDE/SRS presentation. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting after that time.

Who Should Attend

Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

All attendees please register through the link below.  We are maintaining a single registration for the Virtual Workdays.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

2020 Fall ADVISER Virtual Workday Schedule

Date ESU Support NDE Helpdesk Member(s) Vendor Breakout Groups
Tuesday, September 29 Lois Hafer Melissa Engel ESU 10 PS Ginny Carter Naomi Kohles Denise Schuyler Max Reiner PowerSchool GoEdustar SRS
Thursday, October 1 Melissa Engel Lois Hafer NebPS Naomi Kohles Denise Schuyler PowerSchool JMC SRS
Monday, October 5 (MT) **9am Mountain Time** Melissa Engel Lois Hafer ESU 10 PS Denise Schuyler Ginny Carter PowerSchool IC JMC SRS
Wednesday, October 7 Melissa Engel Lois Hafer NebPS Naomi Kohles Denise Schuyler PowerSchool NebSIS SRS
Friday, October 9 Lois Hafer Aimee Muehling Ginny Carter Naomi Kohles PowerSchool IC SRS
Monday, October 12 Lois Hafer NebPS Naomi Kohles Ginny Carter Max Reiner PowerSchool Synergy SRS
Tuesday, October 13 Melissa Engel Lois Hafer Aimee Muehling Denise Schuyler Naomi Kohles PowerSchool SRS
Thursday, October 15 Melissa Engel Lois Hafer ESU 10 PS Denise Schuyler Ginny Carter PowerSchool IC SRS

 

