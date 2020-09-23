ADVISER 2020-2021 Fall Workdays | Nebraska Department of Education
As many of you already know, the NDE has replaced onsite workdays with virtual workdays for the time being. NDE, along with VST Trainers, have worked together to come up with a virtual workday schedule and agenda. We encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER SRS data to attend at least one morning NDE/SRS presentation. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting after that time.
Who Should Attend
Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.
All attendees please register through the link below. We are maintaining a single registration for the Virtual Workdays.
2020 Fall ADVISER Virtual Workday Schedule
|Date
|ESU Support
|NDE Helpdesk Member(s)
|Vendor Breakout Groups
|Tuesday, September 29
|Lois Hafer Melissa Engel ESU 10 PS
|Ginny Carter Naomi Kohles Denise Schuyler Max Reiner
|PowerSchool GoEdustar SRS
|Thursday, October 1
|Melissa Engel Lois Hafer NebPS
|Naomi Kohles Denise Schuyler
|PowerSchool JMC SRS
|Monday, October 5 (MT) **9am Mountain Time**
|Melissa Engel Lois Hafer ESU 10 PS
|Denise Schuyler Ginny Carter
|PowerSchool IC JMC SRS
|Wednesday, October 7
|Melissa Engel Lois Hafer NebPS
|Naomi Kohles Denise Schuyler
|PowerSchool NebSIS SRS
|Friday, October 9
|Lois Hafer Aimee Muehling
|Ginny Carter Naomi Kohles
|PowerSchool IC SRS
|Monday, October 12
|Lois Hafer NebPS
|Naomi Kohles Ginny Carter Max Reiner
|PowerSchool Synergy SRS
|Tuesday, October 13
|Melissa Engel Lois Hafer Aimee Muehling
|Denise Schuyler Naomi Kohles
|PowerSchool SRS
|Thursday, October 15
|Melissa Engel Lois Hafer ESU 10 PS
|Denise Schuyler Ginny Carter
|PowerSchool IC SRS