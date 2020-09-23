Wyoming Air National Guard conducts activation ceremony for new group, squadrons

Sep 21, 2020

The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing activated the 253rd Command and Control Group, 253rd Security Forces Squadron and the 253rd Support Squadron, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at a ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo. The ceremony also featured assumptions of command for the new units and the re-aligned 153rd Command and Control Squadron. Taking command of the units are Lt. Col. Jason Allen, 253rd CACG; Lt. Col. Wendy Allison, 253rd SPTS; Maj. Tonja Moon, 153rd CACS; and Capt. Jeffrey Castaneda, 253rd SFS. Col. Paul Lyman, assistant adjutant general, Wyoming Air National Guard, was the presiding officer. “Some of you have been here since the beginning and know what it has taken to get to this important time,” said Lyman. “Some of you are here for perhaps your first drill. Just the same, you are all part of this historic day and bring a different, diverse and valuable perspective for mission execution. It’s important to remember our history and heritage as it shapes the way we think about the future.”

“We are thrilled to be aligned into a group and squadrons construct as we support Air Force Global Strike Command, U.S. Northern Command and other mission partners,” said Allen who earned his commission when he initially joined the unit. “This organizational and structural improvement better assists with the execution of our mission and provides the level of support needed to those requiring our mobile communications capability.”

Other commanders reflected on what it means to take the guidon of a new unit. “It’s an honor to be part of 253rd CACG, and I’m especially proud to lead the amazing airmen that make up 253rd SPTS,” said Allison who is taking her third command. “This ceremony signified the culmination of decades of work, and it is incredible opportunity to serve with all the dedicated airmen that make up 253rd CACG.”

“The opportunity to command such a unique unit is exciting,” said Moon who previously served as the director of operations for the unit before its reorganization. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to lead great people who work diligently every day to accomplish the mission.”

“I’m proud to take command of the SFS and to lead our proven defenders,” said Castaneda who served previously as a commander in Florida, but also served as an enlisted airmen at the 153rd SFS. “I’m confident in their talent and abilities and what they bring to the organization.”

Lyman addressed airmen and those in attendance. “I’d ask all of you today: what are you doing to effect positive change from your position to make a difference to this mission and for airmen? You all, we all, are responsible for how we shape outcomes based on our attitude and actions. Employ every resource you have to be the very best, not just for yourself, but for this unit and others.”