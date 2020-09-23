Telos Corporation Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

Telos joins industry collective supporting democratization of cybersecurity research

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today its selection by leading research and advisory firm, TAG Cyber , as a Distinguished Vendor in its 2021 Security Annual.



“We’re pleased to be a part of TAG Cyber’s impressive compendium,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “This distinction is a true testament to our commitment to improving cybersecurity awareness and education across the public and private sectors alike.”

Telos is now part of an industry collective supporting the democratization of cybersecurity research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber.

“Having an organization like Telos support our work this year is something we’re very proud of,” said Amoroso. “Their security solutions bring great value to the industry, and the team led by John is an impressive one to work with.”

The 2021 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that has been published each September since 2016. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cybersecurity ecosystem.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @ TelosNews .

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

