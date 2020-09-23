Beer Institute Names Representative Kathleen RIce as 2020 Beer Champion

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY) as one of its “2020 Beer Champions” for her instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. She was recognized for her support of COVID-19 relief for the beer industry and cosponsoring the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which, if enacted, will provide tax relief to brewers and beer importers of all sizes. The Beer Institute recognized Rep. Rice alongside Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

“Millions of Americans owe their livelihood to our nation’s beer industry, and I want to thank Rep. Kathleen Rice for her leadership in supporting legislation that aids U.S. brewers and beer importers,” said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. “The beer industry operates in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family.

At a time when our economy is undergoing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the beer industry is grateful for its friends in the Congress who champion efforts to provide our nation’s brewers and importers with certainty and stability. We look forward to continuing our work with Rep. Rice to secure permanent excise tax relief, provide transparency in aluminum benchmarking and deliver relief to brewers and beer importers that were not able to sell beer in bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“New York has a rich history of beer brewing that is a source of local pride and a driver for our economy,” said Rep. Rice. “In Nassau County alone, the beer industry supports thousands of good-paying jobs and provides over $24 billion annually in economic output. In Congress, I’ve always fought for trade and business policies that allow this vital industry to flourish. I’m honored to be recognized as a ‘2020 Beer Champion’ by the Beer Institute, and I will continue working to support the industry’s sustained success through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Rep. Rice is a cosponsor of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (H.R. 1175) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

In New York, the beer industry supports more than 137,000 jobs and provides more than $24.2 billion annually in economic output. The beer industry supports more than 3,700 jobs and more than $518 million in economic output in New York’s Fourth Congressional District.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.

Alex Davidson Beer Institute adavidson@beerinstitute.org Stuart Malec Rep. Rice stuart.malec@mail.house.gov