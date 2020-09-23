Actor/producer Ken Jeong, TODAY news anchor Craig Melvin, charitable gaming organization Games Done Quick and congressional spouse Terry Loebsack to be honored at Congressional Families Program virtual awards

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program® will hold its 28th annual Action for Cancer Awareness Awards in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, September 24 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The Program’s signature event draws a bipartisan, bicameral audience of members of Congress and their spouses, as well as leaders in the cancer prevention community, to recognize the outstanding contributions of those using their platforms to educate the public about cancer prevention and early detection. This year’s virtual event will be free and open to all. Investigation Discovery’s Paula Zahn will serve as the master of ceremonies. Register for free.

“For nearly 30 years, Congressional families from across the country have worked together for a common purpose: to stop cancer across all populations,” said Lisa McGovern, Executive Director of the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program. “Each fall, we come together to honor outstanding individuals and groups who use their platforms to raise awareness about cancer prevention and early detection. We hope these stories inspire people of all backgrounds – individually and collectively – to take action to stop cancer before it starts. While COVID-19 has prevented us from gathering in person this year, it won’t stop us from carrying out our mission.”

This year’s event will honor actor/producer/comedian Ken Jeong; news anchor and co-host of “Today” 3rd hour Craig Melvin; charitable gaming organization Games Done Quick; and congressional spouse Terry Loebsack of Iowa.

Ken Jeong , Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award. Before Ken Jeong's comedy career took off, he was a licensed physician with an undergraduate degree from Duke University and a medical degree from the University of North Carolina. As his career pivoted to comedy, his wife Tran, also a physician, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. Since then, Mr. Jeong has used his comedy and visibility to raise awareness about the importance of screening to detect breast cancer early.





Craig Melvin, Distinguished Service in Journalism Award. Craig Melvin is news anchor for "Today", co-host of "Today" 3rd hour and anchor on MSNBC Live. When Mr. Melvin's brother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 39, Craig turned to his investigative skills as a journalist to seek answers. He discovered a rarely discussed family history of the disease and learned about an alarming broader trend of young-onset colorectal cancer. Mr. Melvin uses his platform to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, encourage family conversations, and highlight the importance of screening.





Games Done Quick , Special Recognition Award . The Games Done Quick (GDQ) organization hosts annual and stand-alone charity video game marathons and has raised more than $25 million for charitable organizations, including the Prevent Cancer Foundation and Doctors Without Borders. Speedrunners complete video games as quickly as possible, supported by hundreds of thousands of followers watching and donating online. GDQ has helped educate and bring awareness about cancer prevention and early detection to its vast international audience that includes many young adults.





Terry Loebsack, Congressional Families Leadership Award. Terry Loebsack (spouse to Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa) is an active member of the bipartisan Congressional Families Program and its Advisory Committee. A three-time skin cancer survivor, she uses her skills as a teacher and her platform as a congressional spouse to share her experiences to raise awareness, educate others and inspire action.

About the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program®

The Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program began in 1991 as a partnership between the Prevent Cancer Foundation and The Congressional Club, a bipartisan organization of spouses of Members of the House, Senate, Cabinet and Supreme Court. Spouses active in the Program share an interest in advancing cancer prevention and early detection programs and education. For more information, visit www.congressionalfamilies.org.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is celebrating 35 years as the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance universal cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options. For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

Attachment

Lisa Berry Edwards Prevent Cancer Foundation 703-519-2107 Lisa.Edwards@preventcancer.org