The Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties Partners with Martin Communications on “Bringing You Home” Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Durham, NC, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties (HBA DOC) has partnered with Martin Communications, an integrated marketing and communications agency, to create and launch a campaign to educate homeowners on the significance of utilizing industry professionals for home construction and renovation projects.

A result of joint efforts between The HBA DOC and Martin Communications, the digital Bringing You Home campaign features a set of rotating ads promoting HBA DOC member services in the categories of home improvement, new construction, healthy living, home maintenance and industry professionals.

“We launched this campaign to provide consumers with an extensive pool of licensed, knowledgeable experts for their home building and renovation needs,” said Holly Fraccaro, CEO, HBA DOC. “We also wanted to highlight our incredible sponsors to recognize the generous support they provide to our industry, members and greater community.”

The campaign—which will run through the end of the year—is accessible from the HBA DOC homepage and its specific landing page. Site visitors who click on one of the five ads can view the list of members, (including contact information) who provide the corresponding service.

“Martin Communications is pleased to have partnered with the association to create messaging highlighting the services of HBA DOC members,” said Martin Communications President Jenny Shaffer Burke. “Homeownership is most likely one of the biggest consumer investments. We want to ensure that these consumers are equipped with the resources to best enable them to protect that investment.”

About the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties

The Home Builder’s Association of Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties (HBA DOC) has been dedicated to the American dream of home ownership since its inception in 1962. It is equally committed to enriching the greater community it serves through its 501c3 charitable foundation. Education, Advocacy & Professional Development are the pillars of service the HBA DOC provides it members to promote its core value to “Build Better with Us.” For more information, visit www.hbadoc.com.

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. Our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent drive us to produce measurable and successful campaigns—with results. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com.

