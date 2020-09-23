Beer Institute Names Senator Steve Daines as 2020 Beer Champion

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) as one of its “2020 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. He was recognized for his support of COVID-19 relief for the beer industry and cosponsoring the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which, if enacted, will provide tax relief to brewers and beer importers of all sizes. The Beer Institute recognized Sen. Daines alongside Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY)

“Millions of Americans owe their livelihood to our nation’s beer industry, and I want to thank Senator Daines and for his leadership in supporting legislation that aids U.S. brewers and beer importers,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “The beer industry operates in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. At a time when our economy is undergoing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the beer industry is grateful for its friends in the Congress who champion efforts to provide our nation’s brewers and importers with certainty and stability. We look forward to continuing our work with Senator Daines to secure permanent excise tax relief, provide transparency in aluminum benchmarking and deliver relief to brewers and beer importers that were not able to sell beer in bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I’m grateful to the Beer Institute for honoring me with the 2020 Beer Champion award,” said Senator Daines. “In Montana, our craft brewers and barley farmers are helping drive our local economy, create jobs and produce great beer. I’ll continue fighting to support Montana brewers so they can continue to do what they do best.”

Sen. Daines is a cosponsor of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (S. 362) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

In Montana, the beer industry supports nearly 10,000 jobs and provides more than $1.3 billion annually in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.

