Business Leaders to Discuss Future of Intelligent Automation at ISG Automation Summit

Executives with Stanley Black & Decker, John Hancock, Fidelity and more will address how organizations can achieve benefits at scale from automation

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent automation leaders from top companies, including Stanley Black & Decker, John Hancock and Fidelity, will explore the future of automation at the virtual ISG Automation Summit, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), September 29–30.

The fourth-annual ISG Automation Summit is a two-day, virtual experience that features keynote presentations, panel discussions and roundtable sessions; the ISG Innovation Lab, where attendees can interact with the next generation of technology solutions, and private networking opportunities on a virtual platform that uses a matchmaking algorithm to connect attendees.

Dr. Linda Delbridge, director, ISG Automation and chair of the ISG Automation Summit, will kick off the event by introducing the ISG Automation 4D (Discover, Design, Deliver and Deploy) model, which guides organizations through the process of establishing and scaling automation across the enterprise.

“Organizations of all sizes have had to adjust quickly to the global pandemic in sometimes radical ways, simply to continue business,” said Dr. Delbridge. “Enterprises that implement intelligent automation now will relieve pressure, reduce risk and create capacity in the short term, while bolstering infrastructure, improving the customer experience and preparing for the future.”

The critical nature and expansive benefits of automation will be the topic of the opening keynote presentation, “Why Automation is So Vital to Your Company's Survival and Evolution,” by Danilo McGarry, head of automation at Alter Domus, a leading asset management services company, an advisor to the European Union Commission AI Alliance and a former automation leader at Citigroup and UnitedHealth Group.

Michael Marchuk, vice president of global advisory programs for automation software provider Blue Prism, will deliver a featured presentation, “Discover & Design – Building a Unified Workforce,” on how organizational alignment across people, processes, organizational structure and technology is required for building an automation program that can scale.

A fireside chat with Jacqueline Grunwald, CIO, and Cindy Sartor, IT manager of chemical company AdvanSix, will explore key takeaways from the automation journey of this leading producer and global supplier of Nylon 6 materials, while “Tales From the Front Line - John Hancock's Journey from RPA to Cognitive and Beyond,” will be shared in a fireside chat with Chuck Wiegersma, assistant vice president, and Caila Kantar, global emerging technologies lead for John Hancock.

Justine Hayes-Watkins, RPA Center of Excellence leader and Ronald Zhanje, RPA engineer at Fidelity Investments, will speak to the detailed attention and life cycle management that’s needed to maintain production readiness and critical business processes, during the panel discussion, “Care and Feeding of Your Automations.”

Additional speakers include Cynthia Holmecki, global director of intelligent automation at Stanley Black & Decker; Dean Della Bernarda, senior product owner of automation and portfolio management at WestRock; Jon Knisley, principal at FortressIQ; Zachary Toner, director, automation services, American Modern Insurance Group; Michael Kern, account executive, DataRobot, and Dave Jackson, IT project lead at Pactiv Evergreen, a packaging and food service container company.

ISG Automation CEO Chip Wagner will close the event with a roundtable discussion featuring automation software company executives Jason Kingdon, chairman and CEO of Blue Prism, Oded Karev, general manager of Advanced Process Automation Solutions at NICE, and Stephen DeWitt, chief strategy officer for Automation Anywhere.

“The ongoing crisis of COVID-19 and its economic impact makes this an opportune time to consider the power of intelligent automation,” Delbridge said. “Falling back into the way things were done before COVID-19 fails to take advantage of this valuable learning experience. Now is the time to determine what processes are truly business critical, what processes could be improved or even eliminated, what changes need to be made to business continuity plans, and what your future state should be.”

The ISG Automation Summit is sponsored by Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, IBM, NICE, DataRobot and FortressIQ. For more information, visit the event website.

