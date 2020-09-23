Terrence J, Shaquille O’Neal, 2 Chainz, Jill Scott, Anthony Hamilton, and India Arie Join Thurgood Marshall College Fund For A Virtual Fundraiser and Homecoming Celebration

#RISE HC2K20 to Include Musical Performances, Unity Step Performance, and HBCU DJ Sets

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), a national organization providing support to publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), is celebrating the long-standing legacy of HBCUs with a homecoming inspired fundraiser and virtual concert.

Taking place on October 25th, the celebration and concert will stream on TMCF’s YouTube and Facebook channels and simulcast on HBCU Nation TV. #RISE HC2K20 aims to raise funds to support TMCF programming and opportunities for students attending HBCUs and PBIs. While the country is practicing social distancing and annual in-person homecoming celebrations have been canceled, #RISE HC2K20 gives the HBCU community an opportunity to come together and enjoy long-standing traditions while making an impact safely.

Produced by A Banner Vision, the fun at-home experience will recognize and uplift the HBCU community and raise funds with a full day of programming hosted by TMCF national ambassador and actor/producer Terrence J. Program highlights include HBCU DJ Sets, a Unity Step Performance, and the premiere of a new HBCU anthem/song featuring Ne-Yo, T-Pain, and BIG K.R.I.T. Additional appearances include Basketball Legend Shaquille O'Neal, Anthony Hamilton, Jill Scott, 2 Chainz, Rotimi, India Arie, Rapsody, T.I., Charlamagne, Affion Crockett, Laz Alonzo, Mo’nique, Leon Bridges, and Lucky Daye and more to be announced.

“RISE HC2K20 is an opportunity for TMCF to tell the important story of our institutions and the students who attend them while making a greater commitment to ensuring that others will be able to take advantage of an HBCU education in the future,” said Harry L. Williams. President & CEO of TMCF.

Since its inception, TMCF’s vision of “Changing the World… One Leader at a Time” has been accomplished by recognizing and investing in student excellence (RISE) while elevating the community through education and a steadfast investment in the nurturing of diverse talent on HBCU and PBI campuses. #RISE HC2K20 gives students, alumni, and the community-at-large the opportunity to come together, revisit history, celebrate the culture, and display pride all from the safety and comfort of their home.

Partners for #RISE HCK20 include Amazon, Moet Hennessy USA, 1-800-Contacts, Hourglass Cosmetics, Wendy's, Adtalem Global Education, and The Hershey Company.

For more information on #RISE HC2K20, visit tm-cf.org/RISE. If you are media interested in covering the program, please contact tequilla@tequillawhitepr.com.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

Tequilla White tequilla@tequillawhitepr.com