Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,513 in the last 365 days.

Balchem Corporation to Present at Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference September 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Balchem’s presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference at www.balchem.com/investor-relations/

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Contact: Mary Ann Brush, Executive Assistant to CEO
  Telephone: 845-326-5600
  E-mail: mabrush@balchem.com

         
                        
                        

Primary Logo

You just read:

Balchem Corporation to Present at Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference September 29, 2020

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.