Sailthru Named “Best Overall Email Marketing Company” in 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru , the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall Email Marketing Company” award in the third annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.



Sailthru helps clients engage with their customers with personalized experiences across Email, Mobile and Web. With Sailthru, retailers can create a huge variety of personalized messages that can maximize every customer touchpoint at a time when people are online more, and looking to brands for guidance, help, entertainment, and more. Sailthru clients can personalize email messages to alert brand loyalists to special sales, text curbside customers what time to pick up their orders, and use AI to create a custom welcome series for new subscribers that keeps them engaged.

With more than 3 billion global consumer profiles under management and a powerful suite of connected capabilities that drives higher revenue, Sailthru improves customer lifetime value and reduces churn for the world's most innovative retailers and publishers.

“This year, more than ever, companies need to connect with their customers, and personalization is at the core of the Sailthru marketing platform,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Sailthru delivers on this need, making communication more personal. The Sailthru platform serves as more than just email marketing tool, enabling key communication lifelines between companies and their customers. We congratulate Sailthru for breaking through the crowded field to bring home the ‘Best Overall Email Marketing Company’ award in the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“This award speaks to the value of our AI-powered platform, robust data capabilities, and our services, which combine to deliver a complete solution for our clients. We have a diverse set of retail and media clients that have been able to rely on Sailthru to drive value for their own customers through a lot of uncertainty this year. I’m incredibly proud of the entire Sailthru team for innovating and creating value for our clients,” said Jason Grunberg, CMO at CM Group.

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Business Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

